Galooli Nigeria Launches App for Smart Business Solutions

Emma Okonji

Committed to helping Nigerian businesses access smarter solutions to reduce operational costs by blocking leakages, Galooli Advanced Solutions Nigeria has launched a mobile application in addition to its web and desktop applications, which allows users to track, monitor, and receive a real-time analysis of their business operations while on the move.

At a recent gathering with some of its clients and partners at Radisson Blu, Victoria Island, Lagos, the company’s CEO, Tamir Piatecka, stated that the introduction of the mobile application is to enhance access by providing real-time data analysis for business owners whenever or wherever they may be.