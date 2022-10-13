Dr. Stanley Uzochukwu meets Newt Gingrich, US former Speaker of House of Reps

Dr. Stanley Uzochukwu, one of youngest Nigerian business leader has met Newt Gingrich, a former Speaker of the United States House of Representatives.

Uzochukwu who is the Chairman/CEO of a Nigerian household name, Stanel Group met the U.S. politician at a 500 CEOs Summit at Liberty University, Virginia United States of America recently.

The Liberty University extended invitation to Dr Stanley Uzochukwu and other world business leaders from across different continents to speak on relationship between African CEOs and U.S. CEOs.

According to a statement by the University authorities, the conversation which will be centered on Investment Opportunity in Africa, “Will be a real time for CEOs from both continents to meet each other and discuss their real time needs and use each other’s network to make deals happen.”

After the event which ended on 7th October, 2021, Uzochukwu wrote on his Instagram page @stanleyuzochukwu, “As The 500 CEO summit ends today, I had the honour of meeting and conversing with @newtgingrich

Former Speaker of the United States House of Representatives.

“We joined a select number of business leaders across the globe in this critical 3-day summit to learn, share knowledge and network together for strategic partnerships.”

“I truly count it a privilege to share the same stage with Global icons like Former US president Donald Trump, Former US vice president Mike Pence, world renown neurosurgeon Ben Carson, who have previously spoken here, to mention but a few.”

This year, Dr. Uzochukwu was a Guest Speaker along side with Matt Whitaker U.S. Attorney General, His Excellency, former president of Ghana, John D Mahama; Dr. Cosmas Maduka, CEO of Coscharis Group; Jerry Prevo President of Liberty University; Dr. Dave Brat Former Congress man and Dean School of Business, Liberty University among a host of others.