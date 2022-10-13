Association of Patriotic National Assembly Candidates Launched

An association to promote patriotism above selfish interests among National Assembly candidates for the Nigerian 2023 elections has been launched to support the incoming President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and the Executive arm of government to fast-track national development and strengthen Nigeria’s democracy.

The group is known as the Association of Patriotic National Assembly Candidates 2023( APNAC 2023).

“Nigeria needs urgent intervention from both the Executive and the Legislative arms of government to solve the myriad of challenges ranging from poor economy to crises of all sorts facing the nation,” the association said in a statement.

APNAC explained that the truth is that the quality of members of the Congress, Parliament and in the case of Nigeria, the National Assembly is key to the development of any democratic nation.

“This is because, the president or whoever that runs the affairs of the nation must work closely with National Assembly members to enact laws to provide the legal framework to implement projects/policies beneficial to the citizens. Once members of the National Assembly irrespective of political parties affiliations are not patriotic enough to work with the Executive led by the president, governance is slowed down and good ideas can even be frustrated to the detriment of the overall interest of citizens,” APNAC added.

According to the association, it was launched to identify patriotic Senatorial and House of Representatives candidates in the forthcoming 2023 general election across political parties in Nigeria in order to support them in their elections as well as form a positive alliance to work harmoniously with the incoming President of Nigeria in 2023 when elected.

“The association will support the sponsor of urgent bills for the unity and rapid economic development of citizens as well as support executive bills beneficial to the overall development of Nigeria without recourse to selfish, corrupt, ethnic and religious sentiments. This association will harmonise the strengths of members to support national development now, in 2023 when elected and beyond to fast-track the development of Nigeria. The association will promote national unity, peace and citizens’ economic development through its activities,” it stated.