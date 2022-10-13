Abia Reads Riots Act as Traders Protest Flood in Ariaria Market

Emmanuel Ugwu-Nwogo in Umuahia

The Abia State Government has frowned at the incessant protest by traders at the Ariaria International Market, Aba, over flooding being experienced at market following the ongoing renovation of the market.

Traders, yet again, held protest rally yesterday morning leading to the destruction of some construction equipment deployed for the remodeling project of A-Line section of the market.

Reacting to the latest protest, the Commissioner for Trade and Investment, Mr. John Okiyi Kalu, said that the protest was politically motivated and “orchestrated by some politically sponsored individuals masquerading as traders.”

Kalu said that the protest was uncalled for given that work was ongoing “to ensure the proper remodeling of A-Line to check the perennial flooding of the market and deliver modern market infrastructure.”

“Security agents have been deployed to the market to protect life and property of traders and workers of the designated developers as well as ensure the immediate arrest, prosecution of the perpetrators and their sponsors,” he said.

The commissioner vowed that nobody, no matter how highly placed, would be spared if identified to have been involved in the protest and attendant destruction of properties.

He warned that government “will not watch idly while few individuals take the law into their hands.”

Kalu reiterated that government has no magic “to prevent torrential rains from falling in any part of the state” adding that traders should bear with government while the renovation is going on.

“We have consistently taken measures to ensure that traders do not suffer unduly as a result of the forecast floods ravaging both the country and the entire world,” the commissioner said.

According to him, after due review of the current flooding situation across the country, affected areas in Ariaria and the subsisting forecast by the relevant federal agencies, the state governor has approved relocation of affected traders to “safe zones” of the market.

“Government has also commenced implementation of the two-year tax waivers recently granted to the traders affected by the ongoing reconstruction work along A-line and the approval of the Governor has been fully conveyed to Abia State Internal Service (AIRS),” Kalu stated.

He also added that the ministry “is working with Ariaria market executives to complete the verification and issuance of relevant documents to affected traders from next week.

“We are determined to deliver on the remodeling of A-line as we are aware that not doing so will be a great disservice to the majority of our people.”