5 Best Scorers in New Orleans Pelicans History

The New Orleans Pelicans have only been around since 2002. But in that short time, they’ve produced some amazing scoring performances from some of the best players in the league.

In this blog post, we’ll count down the top 5 scorers in Pelicans history. So, stay tuned as we kick things off!

1. Anthony Davis

In his six seasons at New Orleans Pelicans, Anthony Davis quickly established himself as one of the best scorers in Pelicans history.

With 23.73 points per game, he currently ranks first among other players that graced the Pelicans team. Little wonder Anthony Davis always has exciting odds to score on top mobile betting apps like betking mobile app available

Indeed, Davis is a versatile scorer who can score from anywhere on the court. He is an excellent shooter.

Such excellence extends across his capacity to shoot from long range and from the foul line. He is also an outstanding rebounder, averaging over 10 rebounds per game.

Davis has been named to the All-Star team eight times and has been named First Team All-NBA four times. He was also named NBA All-Star Game Most Valuable Player in 2017.

He is still just 29 years old and is sure to add even more accomplishments to his already impressive career in the years to come.

2. Brandon Ingram

Brandon Ingram is the second highest scoring player in New Orleans Pelicans history. He is currently averaging 23.52 points per game in his time with the team.

Ingram was drafted by the Los Angeles Lakers in 2016 and played for them until 2019.

Since he moved to New Orleans Pelicans in 2019, he has established himself as a key figure in the team. He started his campaign with the Pelicans by getting the recognition of an All-Star for the first time.

Also, he got the recognition of the Most Improved Player award with the team.

3. Jamal Mashburn

Jamal Mashburn is another notable player that has gotten recognition as one of the best scorers in New Orleans Pelicans’ history. He averaged 21.5 points per game during his time with the team from 2002 to 2005.

Mashburn was a versatile scorer who could get points from anywhere on the court. He was especially adept at getting to the basket and finishing with authority.

Mashburn is one of the few players in franchise history to average at least 20 points per game in multiple seasons.

Overall, if you are looking for a player who could score consistently and efficiently, Jamal Mashburn has proven to be that person.

4. Baron Davis

Baron Davis was one of the most exciting players to watch during his time on the court. He played in the league for 13 seasons, including seven with the New Orleans Pelicans.

He averaged 20.2 points per game during his time with the team, which is the fourth highest average in franchise history.

Davis was a fan favorite during his time with the Pelicans and was known for his high-scoring abilities. He was a two-time All-Star and was honorably included in the All-NBA Third Team in 2004.

He played a total of three seasons with the Pelicans before being traded to the Golden State Warriors in 2005. He remains one of the best scorers in franchise history and will always be remembered by fans.

5. Chris Paul

Chris Paul is another notable player that has gotten recognition as one of the best scorers in New Orleans Pelicans history. He played for the team from 2005 to 2011, and during that time he averaged 18.7 points per game.

Paul was a very efficient scorer, and he was especially good at getting to the free throw line.

He averaged over 8 free throw attempts per game, and he made them at a very high rate.

Paul was also a great three-point shooter. He made over 37% of his three-point attempts during his time with the Pelicans.

In addition to being a great scorer, Paul was also an excellent passer. He averaged over 9 assists per game during his time with the team. Overall, Chris Paul played a huge role in being among the best scorers in Pelicans history.

Conclusion

Though the New Orleans Pelicans have only been around since 2002, they’ve already had some great players grace their roster.

While some of these players are still active and scoring for other teams, others have retired from the NBA.

All of them, however, will always be remembered by Pelicans fans as some of the best to ever don the team’s colors.