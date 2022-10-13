2023: Folarin Announces Running Mate, Reveals Key Initiatives in Blueprint





Kemi Olaitan in Ibadan

The gubernatorial candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Oyo State, Senator Teslim Folarin, has announced an agricultural development expert, Dr. David Femi Okunlola, as his running mate for the 2023 general election.

Folarin, in a statement personally signed, yesterday, also revealed some of the key initiatives and innovations in his blueprint.

The Senator representing Oyo Central Senatorial District, said his campaign would focus squarely on proffering solutions to the enormous downward trend standing in the way of the prosperity of the state, adding that he was more than prepared if elected as the governor.

“As the 2023 Governorship Election Campaign kicks off today across the country, I am delighted that the long-awaited season of electioneering has begun at full throttle.

“This window offers us the opportunity to traverse the state and lay bare our plans and agenda to empower the populace and build an all-inclusive better Oyo State, where all sectors would witness massive Growth and Development.

“On the ballot with me, as my running mate, is the cerebral academic of repute and agricultural development expert, Dr. David Femi Okunlola, from Saki West Local Government Area. This all-important decision was made, because of the need to bring together a team of talented individuals who, by dint of diligence and exceptional track records, are great managers of men and resources.

“Dr. Okunlola ticks all the right boxes: His outstanding leadership and administrative qualities gained over the years will complement our lofty vision for the state.

“Our campaign objective is not to engage in mudslinging or by invoking abrasive and petty sentiments, rather, our campaign will focus squarely on proffering solutions to the enormous downward trend standing in the way of our state’s prosperity, in spite of our potential.

“Some of the key initiatives and innovations that we have highlighted in our Rescue Mission for Growth and Development Blueprint are, a Sincere and Holistic Agricultural Reforms, Strategic Urban Regeneration Drive, Employment and Entrepreneurial Opportunities with focus on Youth and Small Medium Enterprises (SME) through innovative ideas, First-Rate Healthcare Service delivery and High-Quality and Quantitative Education System. Ours is a government that shall be driven by Information Technology at all levels of governance.

“In this all-inclusive Project, I will continue to lead members of my party in interacting with the youths, students, civil and public servants, labour unions, pensioners, traders, artisans, people with special needs, traditional institutions, religious groups and all other critical stakeholders on ways to bring about the positive growth and development that we earnestly crave for in the pacesetter State,” he said.