World Cup: the strongest teams ever

A first criterion to assess the strength on the field could be to consult the World Cup Hall of Fame for the period 1930-2018. With a total of 21 appearances at the finals, Brazil is the country with the most victories and has won 5 titles: 1958, 1962, 1970, 1994 and 2002.

Equal with Italy is Germany in second place with four trophies in the showcase. The German national team won the World Cup in 1954, 1974, 1990 and 2014.

On the third step of the podium are Argentina, Uruguay and France, who’ve won the World Cup twice. Spain and England, on the other hand, are some distance away with their successes in 2010 and 1966.

The best national teams of the present

Along with the teams already mentioned, it’s crucial to keep a watch on the teams that, although having a lower reputation on paper, could shock everyone with their impressive qualifier achievements. Among them, Denmark, Serbia, and Switzerland stand out because they won their respective groups with 27, 20, and 18 points, respectively.

We shouldn’t undervalue the potential impact some non-European national teams could have on the tournament’s dynamic, even if they don’t compete for the championship. Senegal, led by Mané, Mendy, and Koulibaly, won the most recent Africa Cup of Nations after defeating Egypt on penalties in the championship match. The United States also has a strong chance of advancing to the second round thanks to a truly competitive team.

Qatar 2022’s strongest players

Making a list of the top players for the World Cup in 2014 is challenging because the selection is made on a somewhat arbitrary basis. The worth of the world champions and the World Cup-bound teams, however, can be estimated by looking at the Top 10 of the 2021 Golden Ball awards.

Along with Messi of Argentina and Ronaldo of Portugal, who have earned six and five golden balls, respectively, are Lewandowski of Poland, Salah of Egypt, and De Bruyne of Belgium. Having Kanté, Benzema, and Mbappé on their team can only inspire optimism in French supporters, despite the fact that the latter two have combined for 84 goals this year.

World Cup 2022: Who’ll win?

The World Cup, which will be staged in Qatar for the first time ever, will begin soon, and we are already looking forward to it. Initial research suggests that Brazil, Germany, Argentina, Uruguay, France, Spain, and England could be the next challengers for the championship considering the success this contest has experienced in recent years.

Instead, depending on how the eligible national teams are currently playing, Denmark, Serbia, Belgium, Switzerland, Senegal, and the United States may be setting their sights high.

Given that it might be their final international experience, Messi, Ronaldo, and Lewandowski may all be trying to push their on-field performances for their national teams. Given their skill and proficiency in the penalty area, France’s Benzema and Mbappé will undoubtedly succeed.

Although it’s too early to make predictions, Les Bleus, led by Didier Deschamps, stand a solid chance of capturing their second straight World Cup title following the triumph in Russia in 2018.