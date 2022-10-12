Top Movie Producer, Bamgbola Aliu’s Comedy Film, Win or Lose Hit Cinemas Friday

Comedy movie lovers are in for a hilarious ride this month as the much-anticipated comedy movie titled Win or Lose, already described as a breath of fresh air in the Nigerian movie industry popularly known as Nollywood is scheduled to hit the cinemas across Nigeria on October 21st, 2022.

This is one story line you can’t afford to miss. Featuring the creme-de-la-creme of Nollywood’s finest including Odunlade Adekola, the lead character, Rachel Okonkwo, Erica Ngozi, Tolu Odewunmi, Jessica Henshaw and Saeed “Funky Mallam” Mohammed. The comedy which parades top notch thespians in the Nigerian movie industry has come with a promise of unending humour, intrigue, entertainment and the power of money in human relationships.

The Extron TV production which was directed by prolific James Amuta tells the story of a struggling family living with his family in the ghetto who suddenly stumbled on wealth courtesy of a winning lottery ticket. His sudden change of fortune leads to a series of hilarious events as he tries to enjoy his new-found status which ultimately climaxes into a big scenario between him and his troublesome landlord. Who will Win or Lose? Watch out for the interesting movie in the coming days. The Extron TV boss fondly known as Lakabam has other short films to his brand’s credit.