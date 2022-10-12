Stop Mounting Pressure on Judiciary, CJN Ariwoola Tells Politicians

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Olukayode Ariwoola, has called on politicians in the country to stop mounting pressure on the judicial arm of government.

Rather, he said, the politicians and the citizens should allow the judiciary to function up to its optimal best.

Speaking with newsmen after being sworn-in on Wednesday by President Muhammadu Buhari at the State House, Abuja, the Chief Justice

appealed to Nigerian politicians to allow the judiciary function, reminding them that law is not static.

With the 2023 general elections approaching, he appealed to politicians saying: “Politicians should allow the judiciary to function.

“Law is not static and that’s why you have seen that the National Assembly continued to amend the laws and it is the laws that the courts apply to the facts available. We shall continue to do justice, if only Nigerians will allow us to perform and function without any pressure.”

Justice Ariwoola assured Nigerians that he will not let them down with his appointment pledging to do his utmost best to improve the standard of the judicial arm of government.

His words: “I give all the glory to God and I believe the Lord that has taken me this far, will continue to support me to do the best for Nigerians and as I said on the 27th of June, when I was sworn-in in acting capacity, I shall not let Nigerians down because with the support of my brother justices. Like you can see all of them are here with me, as they were when I was sworn-in in acting capacity, with their support, we shall not fail Nigerians.

“We shall make progress and advance the judiciary of Nigeria to benefit, not only the common man, all men and women.”

According to him, several reforms are ongoing in the judiciary to enhance the speedy dispensation of justice.

On the reforms, he explained: “We are computerizing the Supreme Court already, and all other courts of records. So, that the delay in filing cases will become a thing of the past. We’re creating e-filing, we are creating e-diary so that lawyers can stay in the comfort of their chambers and contact the court, address the court by zoom. Computerization is already taking place, not only in the Supreme Court, the Court of Appeal and other courts of record in Nigeria.”

Also speaking with newsmen, Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo state who witnessed the swearing-in ceremony along with his Ondo State counterpart, Rotimi Akeredolu, thanked President Buhari on behalf of the people and government of Oyo State for the appointment of an Oyo State indigene as CJN.

He said the state had not been in such a position for a long while.

Said he: “We are really happy. One of our own is now the Chief Justice of Nigeria and the good people of Oyo State are thankful to Mr. President for seeing the process through; from Justice Ariwoola being appointed as the acting CJN, his confirmation at the Senate, and now his being sworn-in as the substantive Chief Justice of Nigeria.”

On the import of the appointment to the state, Makinde said: “Well, you know, it’s been quite a while when this type of opportunity knocked on our door. So, we counted ourselves quite lucky and we look forward to supporting him to contribute to the development of the judiciary in Nigeria.”

When asked about his absence from the flag off of his party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) campaign in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State, the Oyo Governor said he did not attend because he was busy at home.

“I’ve been busy at home, in Oyo State, campaigning for everybody. Uyo is not where I need to pull the votes together, it’s in Oyo. So I stayed in Oyo,” Makinde declared.