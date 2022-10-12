O’Trafford Squash Club Honours Super Veteran, Mbonu, @ 70

O’Trafford Squash Club, Nigeria’s premier squash-only club, is back with a bang as it celebrates a founding member and super veteran, Dr. Okechukwu John Mbonu with a two-day “special birthday” Tournament involving four top clubs in Lagos this weekend.

The finals of the invitational meet coincides with the 2022 World Squash Day on Saturday October 15, 2022. The tournament will serve off on Friday, October 14 at the O’Trafford Squash Club, Officer’s Mess, 81 Div. Nigerian Army Hq, Victoria Island, Lagos.

Mbonu, an avid squash player and engineer retired as sales director, Nigerian Breweries Plc. He will be 71 years old on October 15.

According to the Chairman of O’Trafford Squash Club, Taye Ige, “Dr. Mbonu is being honoured for his invaluable contributions to the founding and growth of O’Trafford Squash Club and by extension of the game of squash generally.”

For the tournament, three other Clubs in Lagos namely Squash Section, Ikoyi Club 1938, Squash Section, Lagos Country Club and Yellow Dots Squash Club will join hosts O’Trafford to vie for honours in the Men’s, Veteran’s and Super Veterans categories.

The squash contest is expected to project an exhibition of elite class squash action with plenty of thrilling side attractions and fun with special focus on the Super Veterans for obvious reason of the profile of the Guest of Honour, Dr. OJ Mbonu. The tournament is fully sponsored by top beer brand – Heineken.