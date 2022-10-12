Norrenberger, Bodyline to Host Abuja Fitlife

Norrenberger, a leading, independent financial services group, is collaborating with BodylineFitness and Gym Limited, a leading fitness brand in Nigeria, to host Abuja Fitlife, a yearly fitness event which has attracted over 9,000 participants since its inception in 2017.

The event, which will be held on December 2 & 3, 2022 in Abuja, Nigeria, will offer attendees a variety of fun and entertaining fitness activities and competitions, designed to encourage a lifestyle of fitness and wellness for both attendees and stakeholders of both Norrenberger and Bodyline. This is part of a five-year collaboration between the two companies, to further the fitness and health-based initiatives within the community. Commenting, the Group Managing Director, Norrenberger, Mr. Tony Edeh, said: “Norrenberger is a leader in wealth creation and the democratisation of investing knowledge in Nigeria, and as part of our social and community initiatives program, we pursued a collaboration that sends a clear message to our team, our customers and the community at large.”

“That message is that health is wealth. We want to reach more people with this message and encourage participation in health and fitness related activities as we continue our mission to help them to create wealth.”

Also speaking, on the partnership, Managing Director/CEO of Bodyline, Bankole Opashi said: “Our goal at Bodyline is social impact. To help people find a bespoke path to good health. Our collaboration with Norrenberger to host the 2022 edition of Abuja Fitlife tagged ‘Family. Fitness. Fun’ helps us do exactly that, and we are more than excited to get on the road with this event.”

Norrenberger Abuja Fitlife will feature a half marathon, the Abuja Fittest and Abuja Strongest challenge in Male and Female categories. It will also feature a charity walk through which funds will be raised to charity and to lend a hand to underprivileged communities.