Meet Uma Ntima; The Man Behind Nigeria’s Fastest Growing Sports Betting Company – iLOT

iLOT is no longer a name that is not recognizable to many Nigerians. This relatively new Sports betting Company swooped in and has managed to steal the hearts of many Nigerians in such a little time of setting up business in the Country. This massive infiltration into the minds and hearts of Nigerians is as a result of Passion, Dedication, Innovation and a lot of Hard work.

This success cannot be discussed without the mention of the man behind this brand – Mr. Uma Ntima as well as his Team of foreign Investors and Partners.

Uma Ntima holds a Degree in Law from the Abia State University. He was called to the Nigerian Bar in 2004. He has since managed to maintain a rather private lifestyle that comprises of love of family and business. An astute business mind, he is the Managing Partner of Ntima Chambers; which is a firm of Legal Practitioners with offices in FCT Abuja, Abia and Lagos States.

This multi-faceted man who is the Managing Director at iLOT is a member of the Chartered Institute of Taxation in Nigeria (CITN), and a member of the Business Recovery and Insolvency Practitioners Association of Nigeria (BRIPAN). Uma Ntima was appointed Notary Public by the Chief Justice of Nigeria in 2013.

Uma Ntima, needless to say, is a football fan who has great passion for the game. No wonder iLOT is one of the top betting Sites in Nigeria and seeing how they have managed to get so popular over a short space of time is evidence of the good work that goes on behind the scenes by the gentlemen who work to make it happen.

