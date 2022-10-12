  • Wednesday, 12th October, 2022

Mbappe Declares Exit Date to PSG 

Sport | 25 mins ago

Kylian Mbappe has sensationally informed Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) that he wants to leave the club, sources have confirmed to 90min

The 23-year-old penned a three-year contract extension in May, having looked nailed on to join Real Madrid on a free transfer, and claimed at the time that Paris was ‘his city’ and that he wanted to stay and win titles. 

Mbappe has continued to dominate the headlines since then, amid rumours of a rift with teammate Neymar, and criticised PSG head coach manager Christophe Galtier, appointed in the summer to replace Mauricio Pochettino, at the weekend for his tactics in a now deleted social media post. 

Galtier responded by claiming that Mbappe‘s comments were made ‘in the heat of the moment’, but 90min understands that tensions have been building behind the scenes – to the extent that Mbappe has informed the club that he wants to leave. 

Ideally, Mbappe would like to move to pastures new in January, but the 23-year-old recognises that a move to Real Madrid, or anybody else for that matter, will be difficult to facilitate during the season. 

Sources have told 90min that Mbappe’s representatives have informed Real Madrid President, Florentino Perez, of his situation, with their relationship still strong despite his proposed move to the Bernabeu falling through over the summer after a last minute change of heart. 

Mbappe remains a major target for Real Madrid and Perez, alongside Borussia Dortmund midfielder Jude Bellingham and Palmeiras wonderkid Endrick – two players that are seen as marquee arrivals in the years to come. 

PSG‘s stance is that they have no have no immediate plans to sell or loan Mbappe, with club president Nasser Al-Khelaifi, perhaps understandably, far from happy with how relations have broken down with Mbappe. 

But it’s understood that he has promised Mbappe that he will not stand in his way, owing to the fact that he signed a new contract over the summer and did not leave on a free transfer. 

Liverpool have been linked with a shock move for Mbappe, should an exit from PSG materialise, but it’s unclear at this stage whether the Premier League giants would be able, or indeed willing, to stump up the money needed to pay his astronomical wages. 

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.