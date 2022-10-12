Mbappe Declares Exit Date to PSG 

Kylian Mbappe has sensationally informed Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) that he wants to leave the club, sources have confirmed to 90min.

The 23-year-old penned a three-year contract extension in May, having looked nailed on to join Real Madrid on a free transfer, and claimed at the time that Paris was ‘his city’ and that he wanted to stay and win titles.

Mbappe has continued to dominate the headlines since then, amid rumours of a rift with teammate Neymar, and criticised PSG head coach manager Christophe Galtier, appointed in the summer to replace Mauricio Pochettino, at the weekend for his tactics in a now deleted social media post.

Galtier responded by claiming that Mbappe‘s comments were made ‘in the heat of the moment’, but 90min understands that tensions have been building behind the scenes – to the extent that Mbappe has informed the club that he wants to leave.

Ideally, Mbappe would like to move to pastures new in January, but the 23-year-old recognises that a move to Real Madrid, or anybody else for that matter, will be difficult to facilitate during the season.

Sources have told 90min that Mbappe’s representatives have informed Real Madrid President, Florentino Perez, of his situation, with their relationship still strong despite his proposed move to the Bernabeu falling through over the summer after a last minute change of heart.

Mbappe remains a major target for Real Madrid and Perez, alongside Borussia Dortmund midfielder Jude Bellingham and Palmeiras wonderkid Endrick – two players that are seen as marquee arrivals in the years to come.

PSG‘s stance is that they have no have no immediate plans to sell or loan Mbappe, with club president Nasser Al-Khelaifi, perhaps understandably, far from happy with how relations have broken down with Mbappe.

But it’s understood that he has promised Mbappe that he will not stand in his way, owing to the fact that he signed a new contract over the summer and did not leave on a free transfer.

Liverpool have been linked with a shock move for Mbappe, should an exit from PSG materialise, but it’s unclear at this stage whether the Premier League giants would be able, or indeed willing, to stump up the money needed to pay his astronomical wages.