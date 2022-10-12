Kwara PDP Guber Candidate Promises 20,000 Jobs through Cotton Production

Hammed Shittu in Ilorin

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate for the 2023 general election in Kwara State, Alhaji Shuaib Yaman Abdullahi, has promised to provide 20,000 jobs through cotton production if elected governor in the 2023 elections.

Abdullahi made the pledge in Ilorin yesterday while featuring in the personality interview programme tagged: ‘News Keg’ of the Correspondents’ Chapel of the state NUJ in Ilorin.

He said his administration would perform differently to achieve better development for the state.

Abdulahi, who said the axis of Baruten and Kaiama Local Government Areas of the state could boast of cotton production, added that the crop production business would be encouraged with the establishment of ginnery to create jobs in the textile sector without state government financial inputs.

The PDP standard bearer said nothing stops the country from exporting cotton which he said can be grown in the Baruten/Kaiama axis, adding that: “As a matter of fact, that area has same soil that can grow cotton, flower and many other products that can be exported.”

He said the plans he has on power generation would also make cost of production of cotton to be competitive.

Abdulahi also said his administration would take advantage of natural resources in the state to stop what he called the rot among youths which he said are turning to political thugs.

The PDP governorship candidate, who said a good leader should be creative, imaginative and be a problem-solving personality, added that the state lacked good leadership.

He lamented the debt allegedly incurred by the present state government, saying Kwara State is currently indebted to about N110 billion with monthly repayment of about N1.3 billion.

Abdulahi accused the All Progressives Congress (APC) administration in the state of poor performance, saying the achievements recorded were below the people’s expectations.