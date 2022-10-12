Kinsmen Warn Ortom to Leave Ayu Alone or Forget Senate Bid

This is not the best of time for the Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, as his kinsmen have warned him to either leave his brother and National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party(PDP), Dr. Iyorchia Ayu, alone or forget his aspiration to go to the senate in 2023.

The Jemgbagh Development Association, Abuja Chapter, which comprised Ayu’s kinsmen, Monday, threatened political consequences against Ortom if he continued to align with those seeking to force Ayu to resign.

President of the association, Terver Felix Abor, at a press conference, accused the governor of pursuing a deliberate attempt to undermine the people of Jemgbagh namely: “The honourable Minister (of Special Duties), Dr. George Akume, the former Senate President, Dr. Iyorchia Ayu, and Senator Orker Jev.”

While noting that the situation called for serious concern, the association president said, “We are disheartened that the governor, who wants to be Senator for Zone B of Benue State comprising of Jemgbagh and MINDA will involve himself as usual in destroying a Jamgbagh son, Ayu.

“The philosophy which defines politics as a game of interest/number will definitely be a major factor in zone B come 2023 general election, which the Jemgbagh sons and daughters shall surely pay back as the needful has failed to be addressed.

“What will become of Jemgbagh people today if Ayu, the PDP National Chairman, who is also a prominent son is pushed to resign from office? Ortom’s rightful answer to the question will give him a much more enabling experience among Jamgbagh people.”

He said though it remained a socio-cultural and non-partisan organisation, it would not fold its arms to watch any of its sons or daughters being unjustifiably attacked, and maintained that Ayu has throughout his political carrier demonstrated his love and commitment to democratic ideals as well as support for Nigerians across divides.

The group recalled that Ayu, while serving as Senate President, rallied other progressives to support the aspirations of the late Chief MKO Abiola and resisted entireties to support the illegal cancellation of the June 12, 1993 presidential election, which Abiola won.

It equally noted that Ayu stood firm behind President Olusegun Obasanjo and Goodluck Jonathan, both southern Nigerians, while they were in office as such, it would be wrong for anyone to claim that Ayu was working against southern interests.

The group appealed to PDP leaders to rally behind the party chairman in the interest of justice and fairness.