Group Says APC Focused on 80% Vote Target for Tinubu

Victor Ogunje in Ado Ekiti



A political body, Jagabanists Nationwide Support Group, rooting for the presidential aspiration of the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, Mr. Bola Ahmed Tinubu has declared that no amount of criticisms would distract the ruling party from garnering 80 per cent of total votes cast during the 2023 election for the former Lagos State Governor.

The group said the barrage of insults being hurled at Tinubu, by the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and Labour Party (LP) supporters respectively won’t derail the party’s focus from the set target to ensure that APC wins with wide margin.

The group’s National Coordinator, Temitope Omotayo, spoke in Ado Ekiti, yesterday, during a solidarity rally held to mobilise support for Tinubu in Ekiti State.

Omotayo posited that Tinubu ranks taller and higher above the duo of Atiku and Obi in their contributions to the Nigeria’s democratic growth, exuding confidence that the former Lagos governor would triumph in the 2023 poll.

The legal practitioner added that the objective behind the formation of the group was to canvass votes for Tinubu across the 774 local governments and 176,846 units across the country, describing the insults from opposition as mere “noisemaking.”

He said the APC won’t allow it to neither derail nor distract its focus.

Omotayo appealed to Nigerians to vote for a man, who has rich and intimidating political and administrative credentials, rather than playing into the hands of those he described as, “neophytes and inexperienced,” that would only turn the running of the nation into “trial and error.”

He said: “We have been following his political life and antecedents, especially how he contributed to the nation building from the NADECO era. We are not going to engage the opposition at the pedestrian level. We are only focused on our major goal, which is winning the presidency.

“This man, Ahmed Bola Tinubu, has all his businesses here in Nigeria. He has mentored and developed many politicians, leaders and youth. We are targeting over 80 per cent of the total votes cast in 2023 for him to emerge victorious.

“We are supporting and mobilising for him because he has the vision and he showed this when he was given the opportunity as a Lagos State Governor. Under him, infrastructural development, legal and security development were utmost. Many of the states copied their economic blueprints from Lagos.

“This is the kind of leader we need. A visionary and well -endowed one. One who can build, not those who can pillage and plunder.”

Speaking about the membership of the group, Omotayo said: “We have over 60,000 members nationwide and another 17,000 social media allies. We have coordinators across the nation. We are visible in all the six geopolitical zones, working with people of like-minds.

“The choice of former Borno Governor, Kashim Shettima as the vice presidential candidate also lent credence to the fact that Tinubu was ready for governance. You can see the transformations that were going on in Lagos and Borno States.

“This is not a mere social media group. We have commenced house-to-house, market-to-market, church-to-church and mosque-to-mosque campaigns for APC.”