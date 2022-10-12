Everton Desperate to  Improve Iwobi’s £90k Per-week Deal

Femi Solaja with agency report

Following Alex Iwobi’s brilliant form in the on-going season, Everton have opened preliminary new contract talks with the Super Eagles midfielder with the hope of a long term extension to his current deal.

According to British tabloid, Football Insider, the AFCON 2019 bronze medal winner with Nigeria, is enjoying the hard work of last few months with the Goodison Park side after thriving in a new central midfield role.

The 26-year old Nigerian has started and completed all nine of Everton’s Premier League matches and become instrumental to the team’s set-up.

Everton are keen to tie Iwobi down to a long-term deal as a reward for his performances.

His current deal – worth around £90,000-a-week – runs until the summer of 2024.

The midfielder opened the scoring as his side lost 1-2 to Manchester United on Sunday and the club is currently discussing with his manager and hoping in the next few weeks he’s going to seal the long-term contract, the paper reported yesterday.

The former Arsenal player unleashed a powerful header from 25 yards leaving David de Gea helpless for his first goal of the season in the process.

Iwobi has already provided three assists for his teammates this term, one more than he achieved in 28 league appearances last season.

Iwobi who joined Everton from Arsenal in the summer of 2019, has predominantly featured as a winger in his Everton career and during his time at the Emirates Stadium.

However, his transition into midfield has given him a new lease of life and he is thriving alongside Idrissa Gueye and Amadou Onana.

Everton sit 12th in the Premier League following their loss to Manchester United.