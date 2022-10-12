Ekiti Monarch Attacks Fayemi over Alleged Balkanisation of Kingdom

Victor Ogunje in Ado Ekiti



The Alaaye of Efon Kingdom, Oba Emmanuel Aladejare, has expressed anger over alleged splitting of his town into two by the Governor of Ekiti State, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, under the guise of autonomy.

The monarch posited that the recognition of Ahun-Ekiti, one of the quarters in Efon-Alaaye, as a full-fledged town, and the subsequent appointment of Prince Jacob Adelowo as a king, was subjudice, and contemptuous, since a case over the matter is pending in court.

The Bureau of Chieftaincy Affairs had in a letter dated October 4, 2022, and addressed to Prince Jacob Adelowo stated that “consequent upon the recognition of Ahun Ekiti by the Ekiti State Government as an autonomous community, the state government has approved your appointment as the Alahun of Ahun Ekiti.

“Henceforth, you are a recognised traditional ruler (Grade C) under the provisions of Ekiti State High Chief Law, 2012.” The letter was signed by the Bureau’s Executive Secretary, Mr. Morakinyo Adegboyega.

But reacting to the action in Ado Ekiti, yesterday, Oba Aladejare, described the action as illegal, null and void, saying litigation over the issue is pending before the Supreme Court in a suit number SC/CV/1063/2021.

The monarch insisted that Efon-Alaaye remained an indivisible entity, adding that a government’s white paper on the report of Aladejana Chieftaincy Review Commission, 2019, frowned at granting Ahun any autonomy because of the pendency of the case.

The monarch said; “I wonder why the state government has to hurriedly give Ahun recognition and appointed a monarch even though the matter was still pending in the Supreme Court.

“The state government’s action was an affront to the judiciary. It was a serious abrasion of the rule of law and this must not happen under a democratic rule.

“The suit in which I clearly stated my objection to granting autonomy to Ahun, which was filed at the State High Court, was yet to be heard up to date and I don’t expect the state government to overlook the pendency of these cases and approved the autonomy.”