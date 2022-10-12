  • Wednesday, 12th October, 2022

DLM Capital  Redeems N572m Commercial Paper

DLM Capital Group yesterday announced the maturity and successful redemption of its N572 million Series 5 Commercial Paper(CP) Issue. This brings the total redemption to over N4 billion under its N20 billion CP Issuance Programme.

In a statement by the company, the Group Chief  Executive Officer of  DLM Capital Group, Mr. Sonnie Babatunde Ayere, said the  group is pleased to repay this trust and redeem all its issues at their maturities, whilst looking to further strengthen the relationship with  its  investors as a responsible and dynamic issuer.

DLM is  an investment grade company comprising  retail banking via its digital banking channel Sofri; consumer & mid-corporate lending; asset management; corporate finance advisory; trustees; securities trading; and foreign exchange.

