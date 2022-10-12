DLM Capital  Redeems N572m Commercial Paper

DLM Capital Group yesterday announced the maturity and successful redemption of its N572 million Series 5 Commercial Paper(CP) Issue. This brings the total redemption to over N4 billion under its N20 billion CP Issuance Programme.

In a statement by the company, the Group Chief Executive Officer of DLM Capital Group, Mr. Sonnie Babatunde Ayere, said the group is pleased to repay this trust and redeem all its issues at their maturities, whilst looking to further strengthen the relationship with its investors as a responsible and dynamic issuer.

DLM is an investment grade company comprising retail banking via its digital banking channel Sofri; consumer & mid-corporate lending; asset management; corporate finance advisory; trustees; securities trading; and foreign exchange.