DAKA Foundation Distributes Educational Materials to Oyo Pupils

Kemi Olaitan in Ibadan

As part of efforts to develop the educational capacity of his constituency, Ibadan Southeast/Northeast and Oyo State at large, the Founder and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of DAKA Foundation, Dr. Adesina Kazeem Abidikugu, has distributed educational materials including big notes and writing materials to parents for onward transmission to their wards.

This is just as he said education is the only tool for children of the poor to break the cycle of poverty.

Abidikugu said this during the presentation of the educational materials witnessed by hundreds of parents and guardians in the two local government areas in Ibadan, the state capital.

The distribution of the educational materials was powered by Abidikugu’s non-governmental organisation, Dr. Adesina Kazeem Abidikugu (DAKA) Foundation.

Abidikugu, a UK-based Consultant Psychiatrist, who was represented by his father, Alhaji Tiamiyu Abidikugu, said the foundation was established to promote education, good health and poverty alleviation, adding that education is the only tool for the children of the poor to move out of poverty.

According to him, “There is overwhelming evidence that eduction is the only viable tool that children of the poor families can break the cycle of poverty they are born in. Regular investment in education is one of the goals of the United Nations to eradicate poverty.

“Dr. Kazeem Abidikugu recognises that the higher the level of education of the population, the lesser the number of poor persons in that society because education imparts knowledge and skills which supports higher wages/income.

“In the millennium development goals (MDGs), human capital development is considered as a weapon against poverty reduction which informed why DAKA Foundation placed a lot of emphasis on activities to promote quality education in primary and secondary setting which is the foundation of our educational achievement.

“It is realised that without good foundation for human capital formulation, the goal of development or poverty alleviation will be difficult to achieve in developing countries like ours.”

One of the parents, Mrs. Fadeke Oyan, while expressing gratitude after collecting the educational materials, said people like Abidikugu are rear because despite not occupying any political office, he still has the love of the common people in his heart.

She lamented that it was a pity that Abidikugu wanted to serve his people at the federal constituency level but was denied ticket at the kangaroo primary held by his party.

Speaking in a similar vein, Adeniyi Mideen said people like Abidikugu are those to be at the helm of affairs in government, adding that: “Someone that was recently denied the ticket but is still using his hard-earned income to help the masses, such a person needs to be appreciated.”