Buhari Confers National Award On Lekki Gardens MD

The President, Muhammadu Buhari conferred the award of national honours on some outstanding Nigerians at the Abuja International Conference Center on Tuesday, the 11th of October, 2022.

A statement by made available to THISDAY said the ceremony was heavily decorated with the colour of beaming individuals, leaders of industries, and smiling personalities, among which were the shortlisted recipients who have in no small way played their part in the development of the country and were glad to be recognized to receive the reward of National Honours.

The statement noted: “The reward, which was to be awarded to outstanding individuals for their hard work and selfless service to the development and growth of the nation at large, and among the recipients was the founder and CEO of Lekki Gardens Estate, Dr. Richard Nyong who received the honorary rank of Officer of the Order of the Niger (OON) from the President.

“Dr. Richard, whose visionary leadership, and outstanding service has been influential in paving a path for the limelight to find him, has contributed a huge quota for the nation by creating limitless opportunity for individuals in the real estate sector by making housing more affordable to Nigerians.

“Notable individuals who also received awards include; The Oba of Benin, Oba Ewuare II (CFR), Senator Michael Opeyemi Bamidele, (CON), The CEO Welltime Ltd, Mr. Dike Chigbue,(MON), The Governor of Ebonyi State, David Nweze Umahi,(CON), The former MD of Honeywell Group, Otunba Oluseyi Oduntan (OON), and last but not least, The former Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Tukur Yusuf Buratai (retired) (CFR).”

The statement added that the ceremony which is intended to recognize patriotic citizens who have gone out of their way to create opportunities for the people around them shows that hard work, determination, impact, and commitment will always continue to be a valued legacy that is worthy of national recognition.