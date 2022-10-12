Latest Headlines
Breaking: 2023 Appropriation Bill Passes Second Reading in House
Udora Orizu in Abuja
The 2023 Appropriation Bill presented to the National Assembly last week by President Muhammadu Buhari.has passed second reading in the House of Representatives.
The budget of N20.5trillion which was well debated at plenary by lawmakers Wednesday has been referred to the Committee on Appropriation for further legislative work.
Details later……