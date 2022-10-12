Big Break Moment Africa -Joel Chibuzor Uzor Emerges Winner

A final year student of the department of Theater and Film Studies, of the University of Nigeria Nsukka, Joel Chibuzor Uzor Aka Joel Jonez has emerged the winner of the Big Break Moment Africa 2022, a TV reality show for talented undergraduates.

At the Big Break Moment Africa grand finale which held at the prestigious Eko hotels and suites in Lagos, Nigeria, Jonez, a professional dancer was awarded N30 million worth of cash and prizes.

He was given the grand prize which includes a 2021 Geely Coolray and N10M Naira cash.

Thousands of undergraduates auditioned for the show in July and 20 of them were selected from different higher institutions across the country, 5 undergraduates were also selected from the online audition.

The selected contestants were housed for 35 days at The Big Break Moment Mansion where they underwent a series of trainings from industry professionals.

10 Dream mates made it to the grand finale and 5 were selected for their final performance.

The Grand finale was anchored by super talented TV host, Denrele Edun and Ushbebe while the 3 Judges were Hollywood Stars from the USA; Andria Adams, Jonathan Coleman, and Doc Calvin Bonds.

Other runner ups;

-Dionne Nwagbo (Ajayi Crowther University )

-Dabelu Orazulike (University of Nigeria Nsukka)

-Odogwu Maryclara Aka Dotar ( school of nursing mater Afikpo)

-Victor Oche Aka Victor Rhymes (Ahmadu Bello University Zaria)

Other contestants also won cash prizes for coming top in the debate competition which held during their stay in the Dream House.

The Founder/CEO, Big Break Moment Tayo Folorunsho assured that the organization will continue to create such platforms to assist Nigerian youths achieve their full potentials in entertainment and other fields of endeavour.

Notable traditional rulers who graced the event include, Oba (Dr) AbdulRasheed Adewale Akanbi Telu 1, the Paramount Ruler of Iwoland, Oba Abdulazeez Olabamiji Olatunbosun Ilufemiloye 1, the Akire of Ikire-Ile, Oba (Dr) Olalekan Sejiro James Aholu 1 and Oba of Kweme-Badagry.

Entertainers who were present at the grand finale include, African China, DJ Neptune, JJC Skillz, Bryan Okwara, Seyi Awolowo, Sexy steel, Magnito, MC Acapella, Godwin Uwubanmen, CEO’s of leading organizations and many more individuals.

Mavin artiste Crayon performed his hit song ijo laba laba and there were also music performances from other guest artistes.

The sponsors of the show, Barr. Orbby Agwuncha, Dr Elvis Abuyere CEO skyewise group, Mikano international were present at the event.