7,537  People to Benefit from FG’s Empowerment Programme in Osun

Yinka Kolawole in Osogbo



The Governor of Osun State, Mr. Adegboyega Oyetola, has disclosed that not less than 7,537 people from the state would enjoy the interest free loans of the federal government under the Government Enterprise and Empowerment Programme (GEEP 0.2). Oyetola added that the 7,537 intending beneficiaries would make Osun State the largest beneficiary throughout Nigeria.

He disclosed these at the Staff Development Centre, Abere, during the flag off ceremony of GEEP 0.2, an initiative of All Progressive Congress’ (APC) led federal government.

GEEP 0.2 is basically aimed at giving financial support in the form of loans to small and medium scale enterprises in Nigeria under Trader Monie, Marketmonie and Farmermonie schemes of the federal government.

Oyetola, who was represented at the occasion by the Secretary to the State Government of Osun, Mr. Wole Oyebamiji, appreciated President Muhammadu Buhari’s led federal government in making Osun among other states in the South-west to be the first and the highest beneficiary of the programme.

The governor assured all the intending beneficiaries that thronged the venue of the flag off ceremony that each of them will get their Automated Teller Machine (ATM) activated soon in order to receive the N50,000 from the business loan.

He, however, advised them to make judicious use of the loan in a way that would boost their businesses and the economy of Osun State at large.

In her address, the Minister Of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management, and Social Development, Ms. Sadiya Umar Farouq, announced that the social investment programme of the Federal Government was being implemented in close partnership with the various state governments in Nigeria, stressing that it is a collective commitment to address poverty which is the core developmental challenge among others confronting Nigeria and its people.

Farouq, who was represented at the event by the Director Human Resources Management, Mr. Tokunbo Rufai, maintained that the federal government since 2015 has been paying more attention in finding solutions to the plights of the poor and vulnerable people in the country.

The minister, who commended the government and people of Osun State, similarly stressed that GEEP 0.2 is meant to give priority to widows, youths, the disabled and the displaced persons involved in some commercial activities or the other but with no access to obtaining loan schemes.

In his welcome address, the Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on Social Intervention who is also the State Focal Person for the Programmes, Mr. Lukman Abimbola Bello, also appreciated the humanitarian gestures of the federal government, especially in cushioning the effects of poverty among Nigerians in one way or the other.