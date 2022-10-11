ValueJet Commences Operations

ValueJet Airline, a commercial airline has commenced commercial operation flights in Lagos.

According to the management, the airline started flight operations yesterday by opening its booking portal with a flight to Abuja, Port Harcourt, Asaba and Jos daily with plans to increase routes and frequency when its fourth and fifth aircraft arrive.

The airline made this known during its launch party in Lagos, with the management emphasising that it will be a hybrid carrier offering both low-cost and legacy options for everyone to fly.

Speaking the Chairman of Value Jet and Founder of Bet9ja, Mr. Kunle Soname, remarked that the airline was no stranger to the industry and would base its services on the need for the right pricing.

He also used the opportunity to thank the passengers for being part of history with the inaugural flight CRJ 900 90-seaters recording above 97 per cent patronage.

“ValueJet is hardly a stranger in the industry and all operational insights from previous partnerships have been applied in building our business plan and propositions.”

“We have identified a niche in the sector, the need for fair pricing amidst the rising cost of commercial aviation to the average customer compounded by tough economic realities for air operators,” he said.

Soname also disclosed that among its fleets are a CRJ 900 with plans to expand numbers of planes in its fleets.

“Our fleet of modern and efficient CRJ 900 aircraft is ready, we can boast of a resolute professional workforce which is among the best in the industry to deliver end-to-end customer experience backed by modern technology.

“With a long-term vision and growth mindset, we have set our sights in the coming years to expand beyond the Nigerian airspace. We are in a privileged position despite existing economic headwinds. We are building a cost-conscious business with an understanding of the sector and how Nigeria is poised to play a key role in developing Africa’s aviation by joining the rest of the global players in regional and international markets,” Soname maintained.

Also speaking, the Managing Director of ValueJet, Captain Omololu Majekodunmi, said:

‘’ ValueJet was founded with a mission to make air travel affordable to everyone, and a vision to build a global airline, connecting people with places while using modern air travel. Value Jet Airline is here to add value to Nigerians flying populace.”

‘’ Offering end-to-end customer experience backed by up-to-date technology, the airline is made up of dedicated and passionate people who are committed to providing the best-in-class service to its customers,” he added.

Also lending his voice, Chief Commercial Officer, Mr. Trevor Henry announced future expansion plans for Lagos-Abuja- Kano, Lagos-Abuja-Yola and Lagos-Benin-Lagos.

He added that the airplane will fly Lagos- Abuja- Lagos twice daily; Lagos-Port Harcourt-Lagos- Asaba and Lagos-Jos-Lagos.

Recently, the airline announced have taken delivery of three CRJ900 jets, 5N-BXS, 5N-BXT and 5N-BXR, concluded all required demo flights and have now received the Air Operator Certificate (AOC), authorizing the airline to carry out specified commercial air transport operations hence the inaugural flight Monday morning at local wing of MM2 Airport Lagos.

ValueJet’s flight packages include ValueLite, ValuePremium & their ancillary service ValueXtra. Excitements As Value Jet commenced Inaugural Flight Operation In Nigeria.