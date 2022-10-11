THISDAY/ARISE Group Chairman, Obaigbena, 449 Others Bag National Honours

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

Chairman of THISDAY/ARISR Group, Prince Nduka Obaigbena, 442 other Nigerians and seven foreigners who had made their marks in various fields were on Tuesday bestowed with national honours by the Federal Government.

The investiture of the 450 national honours recipients which took place at the International Conference Centre in Abuja was presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari.

Prince Obaigbena who received the Commander of the Order of the Niger(CON) national honour was decorated by President Buhari after which he was given a certificate.

The award categories include Grand Commander of the Order of the Niger (GCON), Commander of the Federal Republic (CFR), Commander of the Order of the Niger (CON), Officer of the Federal Republic (OFR), Officer of the Order of the Niger (OON), Member of the Order of the Federal Republic (MFR), Member of the Order of the Niger (MON), Federal Republic Medal I, and Federal Republic Medal II.

Details later…