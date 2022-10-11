  • Tuesday, 11th October, 2022

THISDAY/ARISE Group Chairman, Obaigbena, 446 Others Bag National Honours

Breaking | 28 mins ago

Deji Elumoye in Abuja 

Chairman of THISDAY/ARISE Group, Prince Nduka Obaigbena, 440 other Nigerians and six foreigners who have made their marks in various fields were on Tuesday bestowed with national honours by the Federal Government.

The investiture of the 447 national honours recipients which  took place at the International Conference Centre in Abuja was presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari. 

Prince Obaigbena who received the Commander of the Order of the Niger(CON) national honour was decorated by President Buhari after which he was given a certificate.

In all, six Nigerians bagged the Grand Commander of the Order of the Niger (GCON), 55 others received Commander of the Federal Republic (CFR), Commander of the Order of the Niger (CON) went to 65 Nigerians, Officer of the Federal Republic (OFR) 70; six foreigners bagged OFR;  Officer of the Order of the Niger (OON) 110; Member of the Order of the Federal Republic (MFR) 74; Member of the Order of the Niger (MON) 55; Federal Republic Medal I (4); and Federal Republic Medal II (4).

Details later…

