Teenager Killed by Flood, more Communities Submerged in Bayelsa

Olusegun Samuel in Yenagoa

A 16-year-old boy identified as Temedi Agbede Yerimene was yesterday reportedly swept away in the intensified rampaging flood in Igbogene community in Yenagoa Local Government Area of Bayelsa State.

The boy’s corpse is yet to be recovered as the surging flood dragged his body into the deep canal close to the entrance of the state capital.

It was gathered yesterday that the deceased, who was in company of his friends, went swimming in the rising water close to the State Ecumenical Centre, but was over powered by the surging tide of the water and was flushed into the huge erosion.

Efforts by the community search party to locate him proved futile as half of the community have been submerged in the flood water, which keeps rising by the minutes.

The mother of the deceased, simply call Mama Carol, who told THISDAY that they are indigenes of Amabulu in Ojobo community of Ekeremor LGA of the state, confirmed that the tragic incident happened at about 11a.m. while she was away to the market to get foodstuffs for lunch.

She said: “When I came back from the market, I was told he had gone to swim with his friends. But I thought he was swimming in the rising water level in the compound until one of his friends told me he had been dragged by the flood into the canal.”

Another resident of Igbogene community, identified as Destiny, said the community leadership had warned parents to prevail on their children to avoid the rampaging tide of the flood water to avoid mishaps.

Meanwhile, THISDAY checks revealed that more communities in the state have already been taken over by the rising tide of the flood water.

Among the places is the Secretariat of the Kolokuma/Opokuma LGA, which has been taken over by the rising flood.

Other communities worst hit include Ogbogoro, Bidemi, some parts of Yenagoa, the Bayelsa State capital, as well as towns and communities in Ogbia LGA.