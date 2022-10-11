Rights Groups Bicker over Arrest, Detention of Teenager  by Police

Emmanuel Ugwu-Nwogo in Umuahia



The arrest and detention of a 17- year-old boy in the commercial city of Aba by the Rapid Response Squad (RRS) of the Abia State Police Command has pitted two groups against each other over the action of the police.

A human rights group, Centre for Human Rights Advocacy and Wholesome Society(CEHRAWS) faulted the arrest of Ihechi George Emeka over a missing handset belonging to a police officer, adding that the suspect has been “dehumanised and tortured” to admit guilt.

CEHRAWS in a petition to the Inspector General(IG) of Police, had alleged that a police officer had threatened “to waste” the teenage suspect “and nothing will happen” unless N130,000 was paid by the family of the suspect for his bail.

However, another group, Abia Transparency Movement (ATM) in its reaction countered the allegation against the RRS by the rights group, describing it as “a false alarm just to subvert justice.”

In a statement signed by its president, Emeka Chukwuma and Secretary, Uche Stephen, ATM said that it had carried outt its own investigation of the teenager’s arrest and found out that the police acted within their rules of engagement.

“Our investigation revealed that the matter in question is before the court of competent jurisdiction where it is being trialed. The police cannot take any suspect on bail in a matter that is before the court of law,” ATM said.

The group therefore, concluded that it “holds no water” for the human rights group to accuse the RRS of demanding money for the teenager’s bail “in a matter that is before the court.”

ATM warned those making frivolous allegations against the police to tarnish their image to desist from such, saying it would demoralise the police personnel and put a clog in the wheel of crime fighting.

ATM noted that the RRS deserved commendations its efforts in checkmating criminals in Abia, adding that the “good job” they are doing is the reason why Abians can go about their normal businesses today”.

“The RRS police unit in Abia state has been a unit that have been living up to its duty demands and responsibilities when it comes to crime control and protection of citizens against criminal elements in the state.

“Ordinarily, some people who are into one or two criminal activities or people who have skeletons in their cupboard will be jittery and will always oppose the good intentions of the security agents who are putting their lives on the line to make our society safe,” ATM stated.