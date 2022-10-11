NBA, Jobbman Sign Working Pact for Young Lawyers

The Lagos Branch of the Nigerian Bar Association has signed a working agreement with the Nigerian job provider, Jobbman, with the aim of helping young Lawyers find jobs.

The agreement was signed on Wednesday at the Osborne Foreshore office of Wole Olanipekun & Co. by the representatives of Jobbman and NBA.

Speaking at the occasion, the Chairman of NBA Lagos Branch, Mr Ikechukwu Uwanna, said that right from the onset of his administration they decided to take the issue of unemployment among young Lawyers seriously. “We decided to set up a Committee which we call New-Wig Induction and Placement Committee under the chairmanship of Mr Bode Olanipekun, SAN, to help find job placements and make them employable; today’s event is a direct result of their work. We hope Jobbman will help solve the problem”, Mr Uwanna added.

Also speaking, both Mr Bode Olanipekun, SAN and Mr Chukwuka Ikwuazom, who is also a former Chairman of NBA Lagos and a Consultant to the project, both expressed their joy on the signing the agreement, and hoped that with Jobbman on board, young Lawyers of the Branch will become more valuable in the job market.

In his response Mr David Mbelu, Head of Partnership at Jobbman expressed their joy to have NBA on board. He explained that the job module the young Lawyers will be exposed to, is what some big organisations like First Bank are currently using for both new and old staff. He urged young Lawyers to take this opportunity seriously, as this is a life changing experience that they are being presented with.

The Chairman of NBA Lagos Committee on Continuous Legal Education, Mr Mayowa Owolabi, expressed his joy on the course outline of Jobbman, and urged all young Lawyers in the Branch to, as much as possible, key into the project.

Speaking on behalf of young Lawyers, Ayodele Ashiata Kadiri, who is the Chairman, Young Lawyers Forum, NBA Lagos, thanked the Mr Uwanna, Mr Bode Olanipekun, SAN, Mr Ikwuazom, SAN, and Jobbman for the demonstration of love towards young Lawyers which was openly displayed with the signing of the agreement, and promised the support, co-operation and participation of all young Lawyers.

The event was witnessed by Mrs Carol Obi,NBA Lagos Treasurer, Mr Innih Ikhide, Head, Youth Engagement and Learning, Jobbman, amongst others.