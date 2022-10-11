Isa Aremu Calls for Ceasefire Between Kogi Govt, Dangote

Hammed Shittu in Ilorin

The former vice president, Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Comrade Issa Aremu has urged the Kogi State government and Dangote Group of Companies to cease-fire on the alleged tax default by the company so as to boost the industrialization of the nation’s economy.

Aremu who is now the Director General, Michael Imoudu National Institute for Labour Studies (MINILS), Ilorin however said that, the ugly development portends a serious threat to the economic growth of the country if the issue is not resolved amicably in view of the number of people that the company has engaged at the cement company.

Some armed men under the auspices of vigilante group in Kogi State had reportedly invaded Obajana Cement plant over alleged non-payment of taxes to the coffers of the Kogi State government, injured some workers and eventually closed down the plant.

The former labour leader made the remarks in Ilorin, Kwara state capital on the commemoration of Decent Work Day earmarked by International Labour Organization (ILO) and themed “Wage Justice”.

The MINILS boss believed that the claim over ‘decent work’ is a ruse without work in existence for prospective employees.

Aremu, who urged the Kogi State government to encourage industrialization in the state, called for amicable resolution of the misunderstanding that culminated in the closure of the cement factory.

He said, “You can’t even talk of decent work without work first because it is only work that is in existence you can make decent. But let me quickly express my concern and worry because I just read that last Wednesday, the Vigilante group of Kogi State allegedly stormed Obajana Cement Factory and from what I read, they wounded some of the workers.”

Aremu added, “Obajana Cement is one of the biggest cement factory in Africa owned by Dangote. I read that the problem is over alleged non-payment of some taxes to the state government.

“Let me say that corporate organizations have the responsibility to pay their taxes but if you are found wanting for whatever reason, we should resort to legal and due process for the payment of those taxes and not to be using extra-judicial measures as reportedly used now in Kogi State to shutdown business plant. I think it is important that we should do everything to encourage those who are creating jobs not to discourage them.”