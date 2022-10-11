Icon of Law, Prof Okwonkwo, SAN, Passes On

One of Nigeria’s leading Law Teachers, Emeritus Professor Cyprian Okechukwu Okonkwo, SAN passed on last Saturday, October 8, 2022. He was indeed, a great sage and a doyen of legal education in Nigeria.

Professor Joy Ezeilo, one of his former students, had this to say about Professor Okonkwo: “Okonkwo was an extraordinary teacher and mentor. He was very cerebral and brilliant; he could deconstruct any complex legal problem, and effectively impart it to his students. We count ourselves lucky, to have been tutored by him. We will surely miss him. He impacted this world, and it has pleased God to call him home at this time. May his soul find perfect peace in the bosom of our Lord Jesus Christ. Amen”.