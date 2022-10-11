  • Tuesday, 11th October, 2022

Dangote Group Absolves Self  from  Kogi Assembly Incident

•Urges customers, stakeholders to disregard ‘irresponsible, insane statement’ from state govt

Ibrahim Oyewale in Lokoja

The Dangote Group has absolved self from the fire incident that gutted the House of Assembly yesterday morning

The company explained in a statement signed by its Head of Corporate Affairs, Tony Chiejina,  copy of which was made available to journalists in Lokoja.

The statement read: “Our attention has been drawn to a circulating press statement issued by the Kogi State Government, wherein the Dangote Group was accused of allegedly sponsoring arsonists to set the Kogi State House of Assembly on fire in the early hours of Monday, October 10, 2022.

“The statement titled, ‘Obajana: Desperation sets in as imported hoodlums burn down Kogi Assembly’, which was signed by the Kogi State Commissioner for Information and Communications, Kingsley Fanwo pointedly accused our company of burning the Complex “in an attempt to possibly destroy evidence relating to the ownership tussle between the Kogi State Government and the Dangote Group over the Obajana Cement Company.

“As a socially responsible corporate entity, we totally refute this allegation and condemn this unprofessional and irresponsible attempt to smear our image before local and international investors and thus erode our brand value.

“Dangote Group would never stoop so low as to sponsor thugs to destroy any property, belonging to either government or any individual. This runs contrary to our business ethos and everything we stand for as a leading manufacturer with teeming customers and consumers across Nigeria and Africa.”

It added: “Our lawyers have been mandated to react appropriately to the damaging allegation from the Kogi State Government within the full extent of the law.

“We urge our stakeholders and the public to disregard such irresponsible and insane statements as we ask all our stakeholders, namely shareholders, customers, suppliers, employees, and the entire community of Obajana and Kogi State at large to remain calm while we follow the legitimate and lawful process to resolve this matter with the State Government.”

