AMLi Advocates Girl-Child Protection



A non-governmental and non-profit organisation, A Mother’s Love Initiative (AMLi) has assumed an important role in the African environment to preserve, protect, enhance, and sustain the well-being and the future of every African child, especially the girl-child. This is in recognition of the United Nations Girl-Child day being celebrated every October 11.



Since its adoption on December 19, 2011, as International Day of Girl-Child, AMLi has strongly commended this initiative of the United Nations owing to the sensitive nature of the girl-child and the challenging factors they face in the African environment.



AMLi, a strong advocate in promoting values, girl-child protection ceases this day to draw the attention of parents through its programme under The Hurried Child project in Africa which focuses on changing the view of the girl-child and society towards practices and behaviours that promote the commodification of the girl- child.



Speaking on the importance of girl-child protection, the Founder/President, AMLi, Hanatu A. Enwemadu, Esq, said that the girl-child in Africa is exposed to a lot of economic pressures, information and unhealthy transactional practices in their childhood years that eventually lead to information and emotional overload attributed to the rush, demands, feedback, expectations and programming of the society due to the role they play as miniature adults in the home and society.



Continuing, Enwemadu said, “AMLi is of the position that a girl-child should be protected, guided to treat herself with dignity, respect and must equally be treated with dignity by the society. This we hope to achieve through reeducation and the re-engineering of our value systems”.



According to her, this well thought programme objective among others is to ensure the reorientation of the girl-child on the strength of femininity.

Furthermore, Enwemadu without mincing words, said that The Hurried Child Project intervention is an advocacy movement against practices that promote any form of inhuman or unethical treatment of the girl-child across physical and virtual mediums. “Our intervention covers psycho-education of the girl-child on self-image and identity and we educate the society on the access and use of information on the Girl-child”.