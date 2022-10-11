AFTC Awards: Advansio Interactive Wins,  Africa’s Best World-Class Digital Financial Solutions Brand of The Year

Advansio Interactive, a leading digital financial solutions company in Nigeria has emerged as the best world-class digital financial solutions company at the Africa fintech brands innovation awards 2022 by the Africa Financial Technology Congress.

AFTC is founded on the idea that Fintech can unleash unprecedented economic growth in Africa but more collaboration among ecosystem stakeholders is needed.

The Congress brings together senior representatives from Banks, Government, Investors, FIS, Card providers, Payment Services Platforms, Blockchain Executives and other Solutions Providers to brainstorm on the industry’s key challenges and opportunities,

The AFTC believes that ADVANSIO’s impact on digital financial solutions within Nigeria and Africa is commendable and that is why they considered Advansio the best fit for this year’s award in the category it won considering it’s consistency in outstanding performance, excellence, and distinction in providing financial technology solutions.

Advansio operates within Nigeria, Ghana, and three other African countries providing banks and financial institutions with cutting-edge innovative, and tech-driven solutions to drive easy financial access and services, and promote financial inclusion in Nigeria and across Africa.

Advansio customer success lead, Ms. Dolapo Ojerinde, while receiving the award on behalf of the founders, appreciated the organizers of the award and reemphasized Advansio’s commitment to improving easy access to financial services at a reduced and affordable cost.

She stated that “Awards serve as a form of encouragement in recognizing the efforts of an organization within a particular industry but at Advansio,an impact-driven organization, to receive an award such as this, means that we are doing the right thing within the Financial Technology Sector”

Dolapo further added that while it is essential that people have access to financial products and services, it is also essential that FinTechs, Banks, and Government agencies also focus on financial literacy, education, and growth for the average Nigerian because financial services can only grow when more people are financially empowered.

Advansio was founded in 2017 and since its inception, it has contributed immensely to promoting financial inclusion within Nigeria and across Africa with its flagship product COVr branchless, a shared agency banking platform, and other innovative solutions such as OneBuxx, a digital banking engine, Grappo an innovative first-of-its-kind shared credit management system and Byopay a biometric identification system for payments that gives you access to financial products and services with your biometric (facial recognition).

Advansio Interactive is considered by many as the go-to digital financial solutions company in Nigeria and across Africa. It is their vision to be the preferred provider of sustainable digital financial solutions Across Africa and this vision is already manifesting through their solutions and an equally brilliant team of experts passionate about the digital and financial transformation of Nigeria and Africa