Abbey Mortgage Bank Celebrates 30 Years of Excellent Customer Experience

Abbey Mortgage Bank Plc is celebrating 30 years of providing solutions in mortgages, housing, finance, and investments to customers in Nigeria and beyond.

According to the company, it has continued to stand strong and achieve substantial growth following the support and patronage of its highly esteemed and loyal customers.

“The bank takes pride in delivering premium and quality experiences to customers which is driven by its core values of being customer-focused,” it said.

Commenting, the General Manager and Group Head of Information Technology & Operations, Lolita Ejiofor, said:“At Abbey we immerse ourselves in the values of customer centrism, so we have flourished and thrived on the loyalty and support of our customers. Customer service week is a celebration and appreciation of those who already believe in our revolutionary brand and those whose journey will lead them to start Building Dreams with us!” We are grateful for each one of wonderful customers and it is because of them that we look forward to commemorating this Customer Service Week in style.”

According to Ejifor, in this year’s Customer Service week, the bank will be appreciating both existing and prospective customers and therefore encouraged them to stop by at one of their branches for a chance to receive and enjoy the full extent of appreciation from Abbey.

Meanwhile, one of the bank’s valued customer, Mr. Donatus Okeke, during a meeting recently with his account officer, said: “I have been banking with Abbey for more than 20 years and it has been a stress-free experience for me.”

“I have had three different managers, who have always been proactive in dealing with my accounts. My relationship with the bank has grown over the years and they have become a bank that I can always rely on,” he added.

Also, and customer, Mrs. Roseline Onyeogu of Early Life School in Iyana Iba, Ojo Local Government Area, Lagos State, said: “I have been banking with Abbey for approximately 30 years, when they were only a small bank, and even in the face of challenges they have continued to evolve as a brand. Now they are 30 years and have become one of the most prestigious mortgage banks in Nigeria, providing exceptional service to customers across Nigeria.”