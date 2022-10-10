Vindmbres: Insecurity Threatening EU’s €11m Agric Project in Nigeria

Gilbert Ekugbe

The European Union (EU) has stated that the worsening insecurity situation in the Northeastern part of NIGERIA is threatening its Nigeria Competitiveness Project (NICOP), noting that the situation is hindering efforts of the E U to boost food production in the country.

The Head of Project NICOP in Nigeria, Ms. Ana Vindmbres, made this known in an interview with pressmen in Lagos where she said that EU and its core donors, funded NICOP with a €11million funding that was meant to aggregate and also act as a catalyst for agric development in Nigeria, in its quest to attain food security in the nation.

Vindmbres explained that NICOP has been supporting the country’s food basket with funding, grants and interventions since it was designed to support key value chains in Nigeria, focusing on tomato (including pepper and chili), ginger, leather and garments.

According to her, NICOP’s aim is to promote structural transformation, to overcome coordination and linkage failures and to improve access to regional and international markets while taking social and environmental concerns into account.

In addition, she added that NICOP has been assisting micro, small and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs) to take advantage of opportunities to add value and migrate to new and higher-level tasks along selected value chains.

She pointed out that NICOP is working at federal level and in seven focal states, namely Abia, Kano, Kaduna, Lagos, Ogun, Oyo and Plateau.

Vindmbres added that the project would also work in any other state in Nigeria where there is an opportunity to achieve sustainable results in any of the selected value chains.