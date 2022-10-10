Uluocha: People Not Products Are Core of Our Business at Patricia Technologies

Chika Uluocha is the Chief People Officer at Patricia Technologies. In this interview with Nosa Alekhuogie, she talks about her role, her fintech journey and shares her thoughts about what women are doing in the fintech space. Excerpts:

What does your role entail as the Chief People Officer at Patricia Technologies Limited?

The chief people officer oversees the business’s overall People strategy. I manage the strategy and processes related to attracting, developing, and retaining the human capital of Patricia. In other words, I am responsible for designing and managing the employee lifecycle from attraction, recruitment, onboarding, development, retention, and separation. On a day-to-day basis, my job involves strategic planning, employee communication, training and development, labour relations, and compliance with employment law, especially because we have several of our employees from outside Nigeria. In our industry, finding talent is akin to searching for a needle in a haystack. It is even harder to retain them given the dynamics of the industry; high-value employees are always in demand and get juicy offers constantly. So, my job requires that I ensure that the workplace is conducive enough to support talent so that beyond financial incentives, there are other ways we can motivate people that will attract and engage them. Because of the way we have structured the workplace in Patricia, many of our employees have refused to be poached even when they get mouth-watering offers from other companies.

What is your priority as the chief people officer?

In simple terms, the right people doing the right things at the right time, enjoying what they do and achieving stellar results in the process, from the management team to entry-level employees. It is one thing to find the right people who are not only skilled for their roles but who also fit into our culture. When we find such people, it then becomes our responsibility to keep them engaged and resourceful. This is a tricky one because of the fast-paced nature of our industry which is constantly evolving. So, we must find people who are skilled, aligned, and flexible enough to make the necessary changes required to stay on top of the game. This is what keeps me awake at night.

Why did you leave the banking sector for fintech?

In a sense, I believe I was always destined to be in tech. For instance, I interned at National Centre for Technology Management (NACETEM), where I worked with the Information technology team managing the network infrastructure and maintenance of the work tools. Then I worked with Fabrics.ng, a technology-powered textile marketplace where I was saddled with the responsibility of managing the vendor system plus, I had many years of collaborating with a community of Open-source enthusiasts and propagators, Free Software & Open-Source Foundation for Africa (FOSSFA).



PATRICIA was my ticket to fintech. I have always liked to build and nurture things and having the opportunity to do that while also having a ‘seat at the table’ was not something I was willing to pass on. When I joined Patricia, it was not yet a household name as it is today. In fact, it was barely registered when I came on board. And even though it was not immediately apparent to the casual observer, I could sense the potential and possibilities that the business had. The huge opportunities were too enormous to be ignored, so I took the leap. Honestly, I cannot say it was an easy decision. I mean, who leaves their job in a structured organisation, and takes an almost 50 per cent pay cut to join a business that was barely even registered? Looking back, it was a risky move that could have gone wrong if things went awry. But I was willing to take the bet. Thankfully, it paid off.

What’s your thought about the budding fintech space and women’s milestones?

The tech space, in general, is one area where women can easily have a level playing ground. Thankfully, it is results that drive growth in the industry, not age or gender or even years of experience. So, to see women hold their own here as Software Engineers, Founders, Product managers e.t.c truly inspires me. It is true that there are still challenges, like the underrepresentation of women in leadership positions, which means little support and fewer role models, but the possibilities are still endless.

What major projects have you worked on as the CPO?

I would say building the organisation from the ground up. When I joined Patricia in 2018, we were barely a registered company, so I would say defining the ‘who’, ‘what’ and ‘where’ of the business over the past years has been my biggest achievement. I had no prior experience in human resource management, so I had to practically rely on sheer grit and determination, especially vision, to pull this off. It is the hardest work I have done in my entire life because even though there are guideposts gotten from core HR training and studying startups that are built elsewhere, applying the Nigerian context to our situation is where the real work is.

We grew rapidly and from less than 10 people when I joined, we now have close to four hundred people working across the different businesses within the group. This is no mean feat at all and requires a different mindset and skill set than working in a structured organisation which already has laid down procedures and guidelines. In hindsight, I believe not having a background in core HR helped me a lot as I was free from following convention. However, growing at this pace also means that we have to also transition into a more structured organisation, and this is already in play so we can accommodate future expansion and growth.

What are you doing differently from other competitors and how have you been able to develop a profitable niche?

I would say I have a fairly deep understanding of the Fintech space and the roles that are required to bring products to life. However, what I consider my greatest strength in Patricia is a unique understanding of human behaviour. It is a combination of these perspectives that has enabled us to approach people operation issues differently.

We ensure we manage every employee differently. Yes, we have policies but a ‘one-size fit all’ approach is not an effective strategy for a company whose employees are largely Gen Z and millennials. We try to approach each employee as an individual with unique needs and qualities. Promoting shared vision is also something we do not take for granted.

We have an open-door policy which encourages communication, feedback, and discussions about any concerns employees at any level may have.

Over here, we are big on a performance-based reward system. We do not fail to recognise and reward individual initiatives. These various initiatives have made sure we have a higher-than-usual job satisfaction rate which has translated into increased productivity and a more engaged workplace. Our annual employee turnover rate has remained below 6 per cent for the past four years even when the global turnover rate for our industry is 13.2 per cent. It is obvious we are doing a few things right.

What are the people operations pillars at Patricia that you attribute your low turnover rate to?

Respect, collaboration, support, and trust. We understand that people, not products are the most important part of our business hence our HR core values and processes are centered around values that put people first. It is easy for people to recognise and stay in an environment where they are valued. We do not just pay lip service to these values; we strive to live them out on a day-to-day basis.

What is your greatest challenge with managing people?

Honestly, people are both our greatest asset as well as our greatest liability. With machines and codes, you can predict output, but that is not the case with people. It is not unusual to find a team member who is highly productive today who suddenly changes tomorrow. This has been the greatest challenge. Humans are highly unpredictable. Understanding the fact that people are unpredictable has helped us manage our expectations better. We expect the best from our people, but we also know they are humans, so we also make room for their idiosyncrasies.

The CPO has been said to be the ‘worst best job’ in tech because the role is coveted. What do you have to say about this?

Probably because, for the CPO, the stakes are higher. You are expected to have influence beyond the people operations team, including budgeting, technology and product deployment, marketing, and internal/external communications. You are the most prominent culture champion, and you are expected to build and manage a team that thrives amidst high growth while remaining an attractive employer brand in a rapidly changing hiring landscape.

What other projects are you working on?

I recently started a travel brand, RoversKlub – that provides flight and hotel booking, Travel insurance, vacation packages, visa assistance, travel essentials, airport transfers, tours, and workspace in over 25 countries and a community of travel enthusiasts to ensure a hassle-free and satisfying travel experience. Our biggest product is the Nomad Project which is targeted at remote workers who would love to work and explore new countries on the go. We have built a solution where professionals can integrate adventure into their lifestyles and still work comfortably in an inspiring environment. Our vision is to help professionals be intentional with their time and achieve the perfect work-life balance by providing an outlet for remote workers to escape, explore the world and still do the job they love.

How has your experience in fintech impacted your new business?

Innovation, automation, and alternatives are the keys my experience in the Technology industry has handed me. Understanding technology means our products are automated and require little to no human interference. We can provide services that meet the needs of the new-age traveller who requires more than just flight tickets and hotel reservations. People want options, and with technology, they can pay how they want, including using cryptocurrency and digital assets.