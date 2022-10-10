Samsung Nigeria Unveils Galaxy A04s Smartphone

Samsung Nigeria, on Wednesday, officially launched the Galaxy A04s into the Nigerian market.

The launch of the device reinforces Samsung’s commitment in providing affordable yet quality devices that addresses the daily needs of consumers.

The smartphone is packed with 4G/64 GB and 4G/128GB storage variants expandable to 1TB and runs on a One UI Core 4.

The device supports Dual SIM and is built with a glass front and plastic back with side mounted fingerprint sensor. It also comes in attractive colour variants of Black, Green, Copper and White.

Speaking at the launch, the Managing Director, Samsung Nigeria, Charlie Lee, said: “Today is quite remarkable as we introduce Galaxy A04s, codenamed ‘The Eagle’. People want a device that is convenient, safe and affordable. Customers want a device that is a one-stop shop to enjoy watching movies, playing games and be productive at the same time. The Galaxy A04s speaks to these needs. Galaxy A04s, another pocket-friendly mobile device from Samsung has been launched in Nigeria to edge out competition, ahead of other emerging markets. The Galaxy A04s is an impressive device at excellent value that builds on our growing Galaxy A Series portfolio.”

Lee further said. “With the Galaxy A04s, our customers can experience next-generation performance, demonstrating Samsung’s commitment to providing accessible devices without compromising on quality.”

Speaking about device specifications, Samsung Product Manager, Stephen Okwara, said: “Galaxy A04s, ‘The Eagle’ has a 50MP front facing camera and 5MP selfie so that you can click some life-like pictures. Features on the rear camera setup include Digital Zoom, Auto Flash and Touch to focus.”

In addressing the current economic situation, the HOD MX division, Joy Tim-Ayoola, added that Samsung through ‘a pay small-small’ scheme called Flex Pay, has provided the opportunity for consumers to buy the device and pay in 3-12 months installment with as low as N11,000 per month. And that is not all, customers can also repair their screens as low as N12,500 with no limits to frequency or time.