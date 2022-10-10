  • Monday, 10th October, 2022

Peter Obi Explains Cancellation of Planned South Africa Diaspora Engagements

Nigeria | 16 mins ago


Emameh Gabriel in Abuja

The presidential candidate of Labour Party (LP) Mr. Peter Obi yesterday announced why he would no longer continue with his ongoing Diaspora engagements planned for South Africa.


He explained that he has shifted his foreign trips to a later date to enable him commence relevant campaign business.
Obi, who made the announcement yesterday in a tweet via his verified Twitter handle, was expected in South Africa, where he was scheduled to meet with the Nigerian business community.


The Labour Party standard bearer who was in the United States recently as part of his international consultations with the Diasporas to deliberate with Harvard scholars and critical thinkers on the policy thrust that would drive his government if elected president next year, appealed to his South African supporters for any inconveniences his postponed planned trip may have caused them.  


Obi twitted: “My pre-campaign Diaspora engagement schedule had included a visit to South Africa. Regrettably, the exigencies and demands of campaign, makes it impossible for me to undertake a visit to South Africa in October as planned. However, I remain committed to visit at a later date.

“Any inconvenience caused to #OBIdients in South Africa due to this change of plan is regretted”, he said.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.