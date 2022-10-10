Peter Obi Explains Cancellation of Planned South Africa Diaspora Engagements



Emameh Gabriel in Abuja

The presidential candidate of Labour Party (LP) Mr. Peter Obi yesterday announced why he would no longer continue with his ongoing Diaspora engagements planned for South Africa.



He explained that he has shifted his foreign trips to a later date to enable him commence relevant campaign business.

Obi, who made the announcement yesterday in a tweet via his verified Twitter handle, was expected in South Africa, where he was scheduled to meet with the Nigerian business community.



The Labour Party standard bearer who was in the United States recently as part of his international consultations with the Diasporas to deliberate with Harvard scholars and critical thinkers on the policy thrust that would drive his government if elected president next year, appealed to his South African supporters for any inconveniences his postponed planned trip may have caused them.



Obi twitted: “My pre-campaign Diaspora engagement schedule had included a visit to South Africa. Regrettably, the exigencies and demands of campaign, makes it impossible for me to undertake a visit to South Africa in October as planned. However, I remain committed to visit at a later date.

“Any inconvenience caused to #OBIdients in South Africa due to this change of plan is regretted”, he said.