NIGERIANS IN EUROPEAN LEAGUES

Iwobi’s Goal Not Enough as Ronaldo’s 700th Goal Seals Victory for United

It was a bitter sweet evening for Alex Iwobi who scored Everton’s opener against Manchester United. The Super Eagles midfielder capitalized on Casemiro’s gaffe early in the fifth minute to put the hosts ahead for his fifth Premier League goal in 93 appearances for Everton.

On the evening Iwobi had his Uncles, Austin Jay Jay Okocha and his elder brother, Emma, watching from the VIP stand, it was ironical that same the former Arsenal player was the one who lost the ball to Casemiro who sent a long through ball that sent Ronaldo running towards the Everton goal for his landmark 700th club goal.

It has been a frustrating season so far for Ronaldo, who has been reduced to the role of substitute after failing to get his hoped-for summer move away from Old Trafford.

But introduced as a first-half substitute after Anthony Martial suffered another injury just three games into his comeback from the last one.

The goal was the 37-year-old’s first goal on this ground since 2005.

Eze’s Winner Settles Maximum Points for Crystal Palace

Eberechi Eze scored a fine goal as Crystal Palace came from behind to beat Leeds 2-1 at Selhurst Park and end their winless run in the Premier League.

The visitors had deservedly taken the lead early on when Pascal Struijk drove in after Brenden Aaronson hit the post following excellent work inside the box.

Crystal Palace were struggling to impose themselves and Patrick Bamford, making his first Leeds start since August, forced a save out of Vicente Guaita.

But the hosts equalised midway through the first half when Odsonne Edouard headed in from Michael Olise’s free-kick.

Eze however secured the three points with a superb individual strike, running across the edge of the area before firing low into the back of the net.

The win – Palace’s first in five Premier League games – moves them up to 15th and three points clear of the relegation zone, level on nine points with Leeds, who are 14th.

Arsenal however regain the leadership of the English topflight after the 3-2 defeat of Liverpool yesterday. The Gunners are on 24 points from nine matches with Manchester City (23) and Tottenham (20) second and third respectively.

Lookman Salvages a Point for Atalanta at Udinese

Atalanta were provisional leaders of Italian Serie A after Ademola Lookman scored one of the goals for them to salvage a 2-2 draw at Udinese.

Atalanta on 21 points from nine matches however dropped back to second spot after Napoli defeated Cremonese 4-1 away to regain the top spot on 23 points. Super Eagles Cyriel Dessers scored Cremonese only goal.

Lookman scored his third goal of the season in the 36th minute to put Atalanta ahead. The visitors increased their lead in the second half before the home team fought back for a draw.

Moffi’s Eight Goals Same as Neymar, Mbappe

Terem Moffi continued to take the French Ligue 1 by storm when his brace for FC Lorient yesterday saw him tie on the top of the goals chart on eight goals same as Neymar and Kylian Mbappe. The as well as lift FC Lorient to second spot on the table.

FC Lorient, who in the last two seasons battled against relegation, shot to second place on the table with 25 points from 10 matches on the back of yesterday’s 2-1 win at Brest.