MTN Nigeria, TD Africa Partner to Deepen Broadband Penetration 

MTN Nigeria and sub-Saharan Africa’s leading distributor of technology, services and lifestyle products, TD Africa, have partnered to further deepen broadband rollout and penetration across Nigeria.

Both partners decided to further provide access to broadband, when they co-sponsored an event where channel partners drawn from TD Africa’s database, as well as other attendees, were given an opportunity to gain a comprehensive understanding of MTN’s fixed broadband propositions.

The session, which was held recently at Yudala Heights, Victoria Island, Lagos, is in line with MTN Nigeria’s dedication to creating shared values aimed at positively impacting Nigerian businesses through mutually beneficial partnerships targeted at accelerating broadband penetration in Nigeria.

Representatives of MTN Nigeria hosted a discussion on the propositions under the MTN Home broadband umbrella, whilst assuring the distributors of the various opportunities that are available to them as MTN partners.

Speaking at the event, General Manager, Fixed Broadband MTN Nigeria, Onyinye Ikenna-Emeka, said: “As we all know, data is the new oil. Our key role as operators and players in the industry is to ensure that we are effectively positioned to assist the Federal Government to achieve the ambitious goal of 70 per cent broadband penetration by 2025. The only way to efficiently achieve this objective is through continued collaboration among all the ecosystem players. For us at MTN, we believe very strongly in the fact that everyone deserves a modern connected life and we are continuously finding ways to make the customer’s life brighter. This means our broadband services are second to none and there is value for not just our customers, but our partners as well.”

Highlighting the enormous opportunities that ICT offers, Coordinating Managing Director at TD Africa, Chioma Chimere, said: “You look at today’s world where it appears things are not working as well as they should, but if you look deeply, you would find that embedded in all of those seeming low lights, there are lots of opportunities. And if you are lucky like we are privileged to be in the ICT sector, you would find that our own opportunities are even larger because we are in an industry that is evolving, moving up every day.”