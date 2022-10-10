Lagos Signs Agreement With WACOT To Manage 32MT Imota Rice Mill

Kayode Tokede

Affirming trust in the expertise and competence of the leading rice-producing company, WACOT Rice Limited, subsidiary of TGI Group, the Lagos State Government has signed an agreement with it to manage the Imota Rice Mill.

The 32-metric tonnes Imota Rice Mill will be handed over to WACOT Rice Limited in the next few months, with commercial operations commencing under the company’s management.

At the agreement-signing event, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu explained that the Government decided to let WACOT manage the mill because of its expertise and competence.

He added that Lagos hopes to benefit from WACOT’s experience and expects improvements in quality, capacity, packaging, and general rice production at the Imota Rice Mill to meet the state’s increasing demands.

Sanwo-Olu said: “Lagos State Government has set up two lines of 16 MT/hour capacity rice mill, in Imota, Ikorodu, Lagos State (the “Mill”), to meet the high demand for consumption of rice in Lagos State thereby pushing Lagos State towards self-sufficiency in the area of rice production and processing.

“Lagos State Government is desirous of operationalizing the Imota Rice Mill through the technical services of WACOT Rice Limited, a subsidiary of TGi Group, of providing commissioning and kick-off operationalization support services.”

Head of Corporate Communications, TGI Group, Rafiat Gawat, said, “We are happy to partner with Lagos State as our economic core. Since setting up the WACOT Rice Mill in 2017, we have produced premium quality Big Bull Rice which is available across the country. Currently we are expanding to double our production capacity in coming months. Though our factory is located in Argungu, Kebbi State, much of our rice is demanded in Lagos. The Lagos Government’s partnership with us is a testament to our capability.”

Other top management staff of TGI Group at the signing ceremony included the Group’s Executive Director, Jerome Shogbon, Company Secretary, Omowumi Fajemiroye, and Partner of Banwo & Ighodalo, Azeezah Muse-Sadiq.

Commenting on the development, Managing Director of WACOT Rice, Neeraj Tyagi expressed excitement at the opportunity, stating that the company’s experience in delivering its premium quality Big Bull rice will come to bare in this Technical support Partnership with the Lagos State Government in order to deliver the best.

“It is our hope that by sharing our technical expertise and global best practices through effective knowledge transfer, we will be able to assist the state in starting its journey towards self-sufficiency in rice production.”