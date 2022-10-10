Kenya Beat Nigeria to Win ICC Division 2 World Cup Qualifier

Kenya’s Under-19 Men’s team defeated their Nigerian counterpart by 11 runs to lift the International Cricket Council’s Africa Under-19 Men Division 2 Qualifier at the Moshood Abiola National Stadium, Abuja at the weekend.

The final match was reduced to 40 overs after the pitch took time to be fully ready for the game owing to overnight rain, but it boded well for the visitors who had chosen to bat first after winning the toss.

After containing the Nigerian bowler’s quest for early wicket, they eventually crumbled in the 35th over with 90 runs on the board, a total that the host couldn’t defend.

“We would have love to win but we have taken our lesson and we will concentrate on rebuilding for the Division One qualifier in South Africa next year for the eventual World Cup ticket,” President of the Nigeria Cricket Federation, Uyi Akpata observed after the qualifiers.

Kenya, Nigeria and Sierra Leone were the three qualifiers to the next stage of the World Cup spot chase where Tanzania, Uganda and Namibia are waiting.

Akpata added that the Federation was pleased that the twin ovals at the Moshood Abiola National Stadium in Abuja hosted their first international cricket event.

“We have six of this quality cricket pitches and Nigeria is now a top cricket destination because of these facilities. With the success of this event, I believe many more events will be on the cards from different quarters. Our players now have access to quality preparation for international matches,” observed the NCF chief.

The ICC Under-19 Men’s Africa Cricket World Cup Qualifier was hosted between September 30 to October 8, 2022, at the twin cricket ovals of the Moshood Abiola National Stadium Abuja.