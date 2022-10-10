KBFN Plans New Vision for Kickboxing in Nigeria

The Kickboxing Federation of Nigeria (KBFN) rose from it’s Executive Board meeting on Friday in Lagos pledging to chart a new course for the sport in the country.

President of KBFN, Okon Wilson Godwin, disclosed this at the end of their one-day marathon meeting held Saturday inside the board room of the Federal Ministry of Youth and Sports Development Secretariat, National Stadium, Surulere, Lagos.

Okon who was recently elected into the Executive Committee of the African Kickboxing Confederation(AFKC), said the board had discussions on various issues affecting the federation, including the appointment of a Technical Director.

“As it is right now, the Federation does not have a Technical Director and to us, that is not good if we must move forward. We need a Technical Director right now and the board is working on that as we speak. We also reviewed the various Sub-committees set up in order to have them ratified,” the president hinted.

Having held four championships back-to-back since the inauguration of the new board this year , the President revealed that the federation which appears to be on the fast lane, may still stage two more Championships before the end of the year irrespective of International engagements.

He promised to use his position in the continent to promote Kickboxing in the country.