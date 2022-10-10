Internet Fraudsters Allegedly Kill 40-year-old Man for Ritual





James Sowole in Abeokuta

Operatives of the Ogun State Police Command have arrested two suspected internet fraudsters for allegedly killing a 40-year-old man, Abdullahi Azeez, for money ritual purpose.

The arrest of the suspects was disclosed in a statement issued by the state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Mr. Abimbola Oyeyemi.

Oyeyemi said the suspects-Friday Abinya Odeh, 21, and Poso Idowu, 20, were arrested following a report lodged at Owode Egba Divisional Police headquarters on June 9, 2022, by the relations of the victim, who reported that the victim left his home at Kobape area on June 8, 2022, and did not return since then.

He said: “Upon the report, the Commissioner of Police, Lanre Bankole, directed the anti-kidnapping unit of the state Criminal Investigation Departments (CID) to take over the investigation and unravel the mystery behind the sudden disappearance of the man.

“In compliance with the CP’s directive, police team, led by Taiwo Opadiran, subsequently embarked on technical and intelligence-based investigation which led them to the hideout of Friday Abinya Odeh on September 22, 2022, where the Airtel SIM card of the victim was recovered. His arrest led to the apprehension of his accomplice Poso Idowu.

“On interrogation, the suspects confessed that they kidnapped the victim on June 8, 2022, at Kobape area, at about 7:30 p.m., from where they forcefully took him to the bush, killed him and cut his body into pieces.

“They confessed further that it was one herbalist identified as Arab Money who they claimed to have contacted on Facebook that prescribed the ritual for them.”

The PPRO said all efforts to recover the remains of the victim proved abortive as the suspects claimed to have disposed it.

He said the state Commissioner of Police, Bankole, has directed that the suspects be charged to court as soon as investigation is concluded.