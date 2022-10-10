INSPIRING OTHERS TO SUCCEED

A leader’s actions inspire others to dream more and do more, writes Linus Okorie

Have you ever looked up to someone or admired something about another person? Has someone ever inspired you to greater accomplishment?

Do you know that your job is beyond just your job description? This is the best kept secret of those who achieve superstar status in their fields. Anyone can merely get the work done. The superstars, however, do their work in a way that profoundly inspires others.

There are two major ways someone can influence another: their character qualities as well as

through their work. Here are steps you can take to awaken these same qualities in yourself. Here’s how:

Stick With What You Love. Doing what you love makes you put in your best every time. It makes you to keep at it despite the challenges or difficulties you encounter. Once you are doing what you love, you will not mind the number of hours you have to spend to achieve the goal. You will navigate the myriad of challenges only with one mindset – I can find a solution to this. This keeps you ahead when others give up. This brings you into the limelight as a trail blazer.

Think Big and Noble. Once you establish a foundation for what you have great passion, start thinking big. How many people could you potentially inspire based on your niche of expertise? Are there ways you can expand your impact?

Another useful way to inspire others is to support an established noble cause or practice, such as saving the environment or feeding the poor. It’s much easier to gain attention, followers, and support for noble causes than it is for individual gain or what some might think are more selfish reasons.

Be Expressive. Expressive passion is contagious because of the curiosity it stirs in others. You’ll get people wondering why you love what you love so much. Naturally, some of them will take the time necessary to understand what it is about the topic that moves you. Remain actively involved. You need to remain actively involved in the field in which you intend to inspire others. Ultimately, if you really want to inspire others to do something then this ‘something’ should be a big part of your life. You don’t necessarily need to be an expert at it, but you do need to be passionately involved. You cannot hope to inspire while being phony or hiding behind a mask.

The moment you are your true self, imperfections and all, people start to take notice and listen to what you have to say. Be open and sincere. Honesty builds trust and gets others to believe in your inspiration.

The ability to inspire others is an important skill, one that will help you achieve the success you desire.

Keep your message authentic and human to amplify your results, inspire others, and excel in your work life.

Keep an Open Door. You must always maintain an open invitation to everyone you encounter. Personally welcome others, and listen to their needs.

Once you are involved with them, keep it personal and always maintain a healthy line of communication.

Offer a helping Hand. Great leaders offer a helping hand. They choose to have an interest in not only what people do, but they also recognize their followers and utilise every opportunity to see them grow and change as well. Offer to share your personal stories, teach them things you’ve learned along the way, talk about your failures and achievements, and ask those questions about their own progress.

Help them avoid the mistakes you’ve made in the past, and always maintain a positive outlook on their forward progress.

Be Consistent. Consistency in actions, information, and moral standards is also extremely important. If you constantly change your methods, your interests, and the field in which you hope to inspire others, you will have little success. People want to see and associate your ideas with a reliable plan that they can follow. You need to demonstrate this consistency through your actions, but you can also compliment your actions with inspirational story telling. Story telling allows you to reproduce important past experiences as a means to guide and inspire others. Make sure you use stories that embrace the consistency of your actions.

Stay Positive. The process of inspiring others comes with no shortage of challenges and negative naysayers. To get past this, you must stay positive, work past failures, and present optimism openly to others no matter what the circumstances are. And there you have it. My thoughts on how to inspire others. I’d love to hear your feedback, thoughts and comments on the subject. Which of these points have had the biggest impact on you? Have I left something out? Do you have any personal experiences or inspirational stories to share?

Key thoughts on influencing others. Jack Welch said, “Before you are a leader, success is all about growing yourself. When you become a leader, success is all about growing others.” To handle yourself, use your head; to handle others, use your heart.” – Eleanor Roosevelt. The most outstanding one for me in the words of John Quincy Adams, “If your actions inspire others to dream more, learn more, do more and become more, you are a leader.” The former American President Barack Obama said, “The best way to not feel hopeless is to get up and do something. Don’t wait for good things to happen to you. If you go out and make some good things happen, you will fill the world with hope, you will fill yourself with hope.

“I don’t want to live in the kind of world where we don’t look out for each other. Not just the people that are close to us, but anybody who needs a helping hand. I can’t change the way anybody else thinks, or what they choose to do, but I can do my bit.”

I have invested over 20 years empowering people and I have seen people utilize the leadership capital knowledge I shared with them to improve their lives and succeed in the real sense of the word. My heart is usually filled with joy when I hear stories of change. There is always a kind of fulfillment that I experience. I believe it is the same experience you feel whenever you have inspired somebody to move ahead in life.

We truly need leaders with great mindsets that derive their inspiration from citizens rising and creating wealth for themselves. Leaders who gives joy is not the wealth acquired but the happiness of their citizens. It was Desiderius Erasmus in his Art of Peace who wrote, “The prince should love the land over which he rules just as the farmer loves the fields of his ancestors or as a good man feels affection towards his household.”

You can be that leader whose love for others will inspire him or her to contribute his or her resources to the rising of others.

You must remember if a man does not have a purpose for waking up, sleeping becomes interesting.

Okorie is a leadership development expert spanning 27 years in the research, teaching and coaching of leadership in Africa and across the world. He is the CEO of the GOTNI Leadership Centre