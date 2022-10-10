Infinix Ultra, Zero 20 Smartphones Launched in Nigeria

Emma Okonji

Infinix has launched two premium smartphone devices, the Infinix Ultra and the Infinix Zero 20.

The launch dubbed ‘Capture Your Own Story From Zero’, was held at Legend hotel, Airport road, Lagos and was attended by key tech and lifestyle experts and budding content creators.

With the growing trend of remote office meetings, the rise of TikTok videos, and the increase of live broadcasts, there has never been a greater need for an accessible product that offers a high-definition and stable front camera and the Infinix zero 20 smartphone launched by Infinix offers just that as it is the first device in the world with a 60mmp OIS front camera, thereby, making it a perfect fit for aspiring and budding content creators and vloggers.

Attendees of the event had the opportunity to experience the zero 20 smartphone first hand by taking pictures with it and also feeling it.

According to the smartphone company, from now till October 13th 2022 with N20, 000 one can pre-order the zero 20 which goes for N212, 000 and stand a chance to win, a phone holder with tripod or TWA Bluetooth airpods.

The smartphone has 8GB+256GB large memory to keep the device running faster and to allow for plenty of storage space for apps, pictures, music, and videos. The ZERO 20 provides Extended RAM Technology of 8GB+5GB (equivalent to 13GB) for a far better experience under heavy usage.