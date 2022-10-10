  • Monday, 10th October, 2022

Infinix Ultra, Zero 20 Smartphones Launched in Nigeria

Business | 1 min ago

Emma Okonji

Infinix has launched two premium smartphone devices, the Infinix Ultra and the Infinix Zero 20. 

The launch dubbed ‘Capture Your Own Story  From Zero’, was held at Legend hotel, Airport road, Lagos and was attended by key tech and lifestyle experts and budding content creators. 

With the growing trend of remote office meetings, the rise of TikTok videos, and the increase of live broadcasts, there has never been a greater need for an accessible product that offers a high-definition and stable front camera and the Infinix zero 20 smartphone launched by Infinix offers just that as it is the first device in the world with a 60mmp OIS front camera, thereby, making it a perfect fit for aspiring and budding content creators and vloggers.

Attendees of the event had the opportunity to experience the zero 20 smartphone first hand by taking pictures with it and also feeling it. 

According to the smartphone company, from now till October 13th 2022 with N20, 000 one can pre-order the zero 20 which goes for N212, 000 and stand a chance to win, a phone holder with tripod or TWA Bluetooth airpods.

The smartphone has 8GB+256GB large memory to keep the device running faster and to allow for plenty of storage space for apps, pictures, music, and videos. The ZERO 20 provides Extended RAM Technology of 8GB+5GB (equivalent to 13GB) for a far better experience under heavy usage.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.