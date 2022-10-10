I’m Ready to Debate Restructuring with You, Okotie Challenges Presidential Candidates

Segun James



As the race towards the 2023 general election gathers more momentum, advocate for an interim national government in the country, Rev Chris Okotie has challenged all the leading presidential candidates to a debate on the way forward for the nation.

Okotie said he is also prepared to debate the presidential candidates over the contentious issue of restructuring.

In a statement by his spokesman, Ladi Ayodeji, the former presidential candidate under the Fresh Party (FP) said the debate, which will basically address the issues of restructuring,is imperative for the change the nation needs at this critical state of its democracy.

For some time now, Okotie has been at the forefront of a campaign for restructuring through the adoption of what he calls, Aboriginal Democracy.

Okotie has said on several media platforms that to continue with the present transition is, ‘to embrace an elusive phantom’, adding that the presidential system is a terminological deceit.

He rejects what he calls the adhoc approach of the all the presidential candidates to restructuring, which he said, merely scratched the surface.

“Aboriginal democracy is the holistic approach to the recreation of a workable system, that incorporates all our political, cultural and economic realities under the prevailing circumstances,” The former presidential candidate said that the level of restructuring we need today goes beyond devolution of power and fiscal federalism, as being canvassed by many, adding that nothing short of a new constitution based on his proposition would do the magic.