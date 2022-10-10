  • Monday, 10th October, 2022

Comercio Partners Counsels Investors to Focus on Money Market, Dollar Mutual Funds

Business | 2 mins ago

Comercio Partners, has advised investors to allocate a significant portion of their portfolio on money market and dollar based mutual funds in order to benefit from the interest rate hike by the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, as well as risk of further depreciation of the naira.

Co-Managing Partner/Founder, Comercio Partners, Nnamdi Nwizu gave this advice in the Comercio Investors’ Education Series report. 

The report, among other things, explained the meaning and types of mutual funds.

The report which can be accessed on the firm’s website also differentiates mutual funds from other types of investments such as equity, fixed income and bonds. 

“Mutual Funds are “structured”, they are “tailor made” to meet the desire and taste of the pool of investors in the fund. Because they are structured, they can be designed to satisfy various investor needs. Mutual funds can be structured either as Equity, Debt or a Hybrid Fund, ”the company explained.

The major types of, it explained further, are Equity Funds, Debt Funds, Hybrid Funds, Money Market Funds, adding that other types include Income funds, Tax-saving funds, Capital protection fund and Pension funds. 

“Mutual funds can also be classified based on risk such as Low risk, medium risk and High-risk funds, Emerging market funds, Global funds, Foreign or International Funds, ”Comercio Partners added.

While noting that mutual funds in Nigeria recorded 11.02 per cent increase in Net Asset Value, NAV to N1.388 trillion Year to Date, year-to-date, June 2022 from N1.250 trillion in the corresponding period of June 2021, Comercio Partners however noted that Money Market mutual funds dominate, accounting for 41.93 percent of the total NAV of the entire market, growing to N582.296 billion as at June 2022 from N477.494 billion in the corresponding period of 2021. 

Nwizu explained the dynamics behind the growth in mutual funds and implications for investors, saying: “Investment in Mutual funds will continue to see more traction for the remaining part of the year, while we anticipate investment in Dollar funds given the recent devaluation of the Naira to the dollar both in the official and parallel market. 

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.